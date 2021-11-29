The 9 Best Moments From BTS' Permission To Dance On Stage LA Concert

It’s high time for BTS to return to the big stage! In their first string of live concerts since 2019, BTS flew to Los Angeles, where they planned a series of four concerts over two weeks on Nov. 27, Nov. 28, Dec. 1, and Dec. 2. The first two nights were jam-packed with surprise moments, their best hits, and lots of love from the ARMY, who traveled near and far to attend. There were so many epic moments during BTS' Permission To Dance On Stage LA concerts, and these were the highlights.