The early-aughts are the new future.
Nostalgia will always be the original it girl. For decades, artists across many genres have reached back to previous time periods for creative inspiration. That stretch has only elongated in recent years, with ‘70s disco and the gaudiness of Y2K visuals sitting at the forefront of music listeners’ minds. And in 2023, those riveting genres made cameos in a few music videos.
This year, stars such as Troye Sivan and Victoria Monét proved they were yearning for a simpler time. Luckily, they weren’t alone. It seemed as though several rising and mainstream artists were on the same page: The raw dramatics that defined both ‘70s and early-2000s music was back in vogue.
From R&B crooners drawing inspiration from the 2012 phenomenon of Magic Mike to giving Y2K-centered girl groups their flowers, here are eight music videos that had “throwback” written on their vision boards.