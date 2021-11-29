Channing Tatum Confirmed A Third Magic Mike Movie Is Coming

Just in time for the holidays, Channing Tatum dropped a totally unexpected announcement that will be a gift to all his fans: Magic Mike is coming out of retirement. On Monday, Nov. 29, the actor confirmed a third Magic Mike movie is in the works by posting the script’s title page on Instagram. So, buckle up for another wild ride, because Magic Mike’s Last Dance sounds like it will be the grand finale of a steamy trilogy.

Tatum shared that the upcoming Magic Mike movie will be written by Reid Carolin, who wrote both the original 2012 Magic Mike and its 2015 sequel Magic Mike XXL, and directed by Steven Soderbergh, who directed the first movie. But Magic Mike’s Last Dance will have one key difference from its predecessors: It will premiere on streaming rather than hitting theaters. The threequel is an HBO Max exclusive, so you’ll be able to check it out from the comfort of your couch on the day it comes out.

As far as the story for this new movie, that’s still anyone’s guess. Tatum’s character Mike Lane retired from stripping at the end of the first movie, but his old buddies brought him back on stage for what was thought to be one final performance in Magic Mike XXL. Clearly, that wasn’t Mike’s true last dance though, since the new movie’s title obviously implies Mike is going to bust out his stripper moves once more.

Magic Mike’s Last Dance Premiere Date

Fans will have to wait a bit for Mike to make his big return. HBO Max confirmed the movie will arrive on the streaming platform sometime in 2022.

Magic Mike’s Last Dance Cast

At the time of the movie’s announcement, only Tatum is confirmed to be participating in Magic Mike’s Last Dance. Of course, the first two movies had star-studded ensemble casts, so fans are expecting standouts like Joe Manganiello, Matt Bomer, and Adam Rodriguez to reprise their roles as Mike’s stripper buddies, but they have yet to reveal whether or not they’ll be back.

Magic Mike’s Last Dance Trailer

So far, the only glimpse of the third movie we have is the script page Tatum posted online. Look out for a trailer to drop in 2022 when the movie is closer to premiering.