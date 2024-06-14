Ariana Is Working With Scooter Braun Again

Scooter Braun’s empire with SB Projects went downhill in 2023. That year, several notable artists such as Demi Lovato, Idina Menzel, Ariana Grande and more stopped working with him. Shortly after those ties were snipped, rumors began that Braun was “taking a step back from managing clients” to focus on his CEO role at HYBE America. The music manager never confirmed this claim; however, it seems he’s now rehashing his business relationship with Grande.

On June 12, Rolling Stone reported the two are working together again. In a statement from representatives for Grande and HYBE, their partnership will mostly focus on “pursuing creative opportunities in Weverse” — a social platform HYBE launched in 2019 to build fans’ interactions with their artists — and the singer’s REM Beauty brand.

Meanwhile, the musical side of Grande’s career will “continue to be managed exclusively by Brandon Creed and Good World Management.” She signed with Creed in December 2023, four months after she left Braun’s management company in August. At the time of that split, a source told People that Grande had “outgrown” Braun and was “excited to go in a different direction.” The insider also added, “This is her choice. It’s time for something new.”

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Grande and Braun started working together in 2013, shortly after the release of her debut album, Yours Truly. (Oddly enough, her departure from SB Projects happened near the album’s 10-year anniversary.) Then, in 2016, the Positions singer temporarily fired him over a unknown misunderstanding. The two reunited months after, and Braun later told Variety the whole ordeal “made him a better manager.”

Grande’s move to Weverse — which became known for hosting K-pop stars like BTS, Blackpink, Aespa and more — isn’t too surprising, considering the platform’s aiming to reach more global artists and their fandoms. Still, it’ll be an interesting switch for her. Artists on Weverse tend to have a more personal connection to their fans, and in recent years, Grande has limited her online interactions with fans to TikTok and Instagram.

Now, it seems she might be back in her fan interactions era.