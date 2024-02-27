Let’s talk about the running gag that’s been haunting Ariana Grande’s career: Fans keep leaking her unreleased music. In 2021, the singer began focusing on her role as Glinda in the upcoming Wicked films. This dedication caused her to briefly step away from music; although, she’s appeared on a few remixes and re-recorded her debut album in the last three years. Even with those surprise releases, that hasn’t stopped people from leaking her demos — including TikTok’s favorite, “Fantasize.” Now, it seems fans might be getting a new (and actually legal) version of the track.

On Feb. 26, Grande appeared on The Zach Sang Show to discuss her upcoming album, Eternal Sunshine. There, she revealed that she “did a few studio sessions” before she left to film Wicked in December 2022. By that following summer, a song attributed to Grande called “Fantasize” had mysteriously found a viral home on TikTok. According to Variety, the audio has been used in over 130,000 videos since its leak.

“[Those songs] are all over TikTok, thank you so much. I’ll see you in jail, literally,” Grande said with a sarcastic smile. “It was like a parody of this girl group vibe. But [the fans] love it… It’s so corny, but it’s okay. I took the note and I kind of gave them Ariana’s version of that on the album. They’re completely different now. So although you’ve heard them — because you stole them — they’re very different now.”

The “Fantasize” hysteria on TikTok wasn’t the end of the leak. The track’s popularity hit an unhinged peak in September 2023, when a user named “Adriana Venti” uploaded the full leak on Spotify. The song reportedly made it to the Philippines’ Spotify Daily Top Songs list and was streamed more than 70,000 times. It wasn’t long until the user, named @LovingJaxx on X (formerly known as Twitter), alleged they were “getting sued” and that “Fantasize” would be removed from the streaming platform.

That same month, the Adriana Venti account alleged they had a court date and announced they wouldn’t be able to release their Disco Diva album — which might’ve been more of Grande’s demos. Shortly after, the user revealed they had to pay a $10,000 fine and serve 48 hours of community service. With this timeline of events, fans believe Grande’s recent comment was a nod to Adriana Venti’s demise.

It’s still not clear if the user was actually sued; however, this isn’t the first time Grande’s unreleased archive has been a victim of leaks. Shortly after she released Positions in February 2021, several clips that were rumored to be music videos appeared on social media. The singer never confirmed if these leaks were meant to be released, but the absence of those videos made Positions one of her most short-lived eras.

Also, another unreleased track named “Ridiculous” made its rounds on X and TikTok in late 2021. Yeah, it’s... a lot. With that said, let’s hope the Arianators embrace Eternal Sunshine’s version of “Fantasize” rather than continue playing the leaked track.