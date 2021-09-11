Ariana Totally Freaked Out When She Heard Her Song While Watching Gossip Girl

Ari is a Grammy winner, a mega-pop star, and a total Gossip Girl fangirl. Although Ariana Grande knows she’s one of the most successful singers of the generation, apparently, she lost it when she heard her voice on an episode of the Gossip Girl reboot. It seems like it would be nearly impossible for Grande to get thrown off by her tunes popping up on TV soundtracks, but when Ariana Grande reacted to hearing “Positions” on Gossip Girl, the celeb was totally in awe.

It’s hard to imagine Grande feeling any rush when hearing her music out in the world since her hits play almost everywhere, but the celeb recently talked about a moment that shocked during an interview with Allure for its October 2021 cover story. The star, who recently had some time to watch HBO Max’s Gossip Girl reboot, heard her track on the show's pilot episode and totally lost it. Grande’s song “Positions” played in the very first episode during the show’s title sequence, about 20 minutes into the episode, scoring Kristen Bell’s iconic narration. Grande relived the moment when speaking with Allure, remembering her reaction went something like: “Excuse me!”

The celeb continued, “Does anyone want to warn me when f*cking titles are going to come in, and Kristen Bell’s voice is going to start saying Gossip Girl stuff, and my song’s going to be in the background?”

Grande then expressed the emotional meaning of one of her songs appearing on the show. “Does anyone want to just warn me? Because I had a heart attack. You know, like, I was a young girl watching Gossip Girl religiously growing up. And then I’m sitting here,” she says. Then she adds, “I sort of smile and keep going.”

Although you’d think a pop star like Grande would be used to it, it’s funny to see she still gets shocked hearing her songs sometimes, especially in shows she’s a superfan of.

Grande has many accomplishments that could make her feel surreal at times, including 12 Grammy nominations and two wins, an upcoming beauty line called r.e.m. beauty, a pioneering virtual tour on Fortnight, and much more. Plus, she’s still basking in newlywed bliss after tying the knot with Dalton Gomez in May 2021.

Recently, the celeb also celebrated her man’s 26th birthday. For the occasion, she shared a sweet photo of them kissing on their wedding day, alongside the caption, “happy birthday to my baby, my husband, my best friend !!!! I love you infinitely.”

Despite all Grande’s never-ending achievements, it’s hilarious to know she still gets shocked to hear her songs appear on shows like Gossip Girl.