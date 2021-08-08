Ariana Shared A Never-Before-Seen Wedding Pic For Dalton's Birthday

It may have been Dalton Gomez’s birthday, but Ariana Grande gave her fans a present. To celebrate her new husband’s big day on Saturday, Aug. 7, Grande took fans behind the scenes of her private wedding one more time with a never-before-seen photo. There’s no denying that Ariana Grande’s Instagram for Dalton Gomez’s 26th birthday is a treat not only for the couple, but for everyone who loves their love.

Grande and Gomez are still in honeymoon bliss, having said “I do” to one another less than three months ago. The couple first got together at the beginning of 2020, just before the world entered lockdown as the coronavirus outbreak was declared a pandemic. The time at home together clearly did wonders in helping the couple bond, because a little over a year later, fans were surprised to learn on May 17 that Grande and Gomez privately wed. The wedding was reportedly very small, with less than 20 people in attendance, and Grande and Gomez have both kept the details of their love story pretty private. Fans did finally get to see some wedding pics shortly after the nuptials, when Grande posted a bunch of romantic, black-and-white photos of herself and Dalton on their special day.

Since that initial photo dump, though, Grande hasn’t shared more details about her ceremony. That’s what made her birthday post for Gomez so notable. To ring in her hubby’s 26th birthday on Aug. 7, Grande shared a never-before-seen shot of herself kissing Gomez on their wedding day to her Instagram Stories. Making the pic even cuter is one of Grande’s dogs snuggling up between the newlyweds.

Before dropping the new wedding pic, Grande wrote a sweet note to Gomez. “Happy birthday to my baby my husband my best friend !!!! i love you infinitely,” Gomez wrote on a pic of the two lovebirds nestled in giant clogs. The photo is from Grande and Gomez’s honeymoon in Amsterdam, which they went on back in July.

Although Grande and Gomez have been very private with their romance, it’s clear Grande isn’t shy about giving fans a glimpse into their love story on special occasions. And she definitely has plenty more romantic pics from the wedding to share if she chooses to, so fans will just have to keep checking on her Instagram for the next time she feels like dropping another cute couple pic.