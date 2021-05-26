We Need To Talk About Ariana & Dalton’s Wedding Body Language

Still reeling from Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez’s surprise wedding? Same. When Grande’s reps confirmed the “tiny and intimate” ceremony on May 17, I only had one question: Where are the wedding pictures? I didn’t just want to check out the dress details and how Grande managed to rock her signature pony with a veil, I also wanted to see if Grande and Gomez were as happy and loved-up as all newlyweds should be. The good news is that they totally were – and Grande and Gomez’s wedding body language confirms it.

In photos from their special day, Grande and Gomez look like they cannot get enough of each other. And it’s not just me who thinks so. According to Traci Brown, body language expert and author of Persuasion Point: Body Language and Speech for Influence, Grande and Gomez’s body language is saying all of the right things. It’s not like this should come as too much of a surprise; although Grande’s reps did not give away a ton of information when they confirmed the wedding news, they did say, “The room was so happy and full of love. The couple and both families couldn't be happier."

Plus, Grande herself has been gushing about her beau for months. Though she has kept their relationship pretty private, her occasional IG posts with Gomez are usually accompanied by lovey-dovey captions. “!!! my heart my person !!! thank u so much for being u,” she wrote on April 3, alongside a carousel of photos of them together. Her December 20 engagement announcement was just as romantic. “forever n then some,” she wrote. So sweet!

But actions – well, body language – speak louder than words. Fortunately, Grande and Gomez’s body language in their wedding kiss photo is even more proof that they are meant to be. Here are the main signs.

Gomez is genuinely smiling.

Smiling and kissing at the same time does not always go well. (The teeth tend to get in the way.) But Gomez has a subtle smile in this photo that Grande does not seem to mind one bit. “You can tell that [Gomez] has a real smile on his lips... his eyes match that because you really smile from your eyes,” Brown explains.

Plus, according to Brown, this smizing means there’s genuine happiness captured in this shot. “You can tell his eyes, even though they’re closed, look happy,” she adds.

Grande is pulling Gomez toward her.

The kiss itself looks more passionate than your average wedding photo. (I mean, would you expect anything less from Ariana Grande?) And it’s not just because it’s slightly blurred. According to Brown, the way Grande and Gomez are kissing signifies a very legit connection. “He’s leaning in a little bit, she’s pulling him in, which is what you want to see... especially [in] a wedding photo,” she tells Elite Daily.

When that kind of warmth is missing from your wedding pictures, it’s possible that you’ll be leaving the honeymoon stage sooner rather than later. “If there are problems in the wedding picture kiss, you got really big problems for your future. So I think they’re doing well,” Brown explains.

Grande can rely on Gomez.

This picture also clues us into Grande and Gomez’s relationship dynamic. Although your initial thought may be that Grande is always taking charge (she is pulling him in, after all), this photo shows another sweet side of their vibe as a couple.

You can tell how much Grande trusts Gomez just from this photo, according to Brown. “She’s pulling him in but leaning back, and that says she’s trusted him to hold her up,” she explains. And that kind of body language is typically a good indication of their relationship as a whole. I’m not crying, you’re crying!

It’s not posed.

Another huge green flag in this photo is the fact that it looks completely impulsive and spur-of-the-moment – there’s no sign of awkwardness or posturing. “It's not posed, which is really cool, because a lot of these Instagram pictures are,” Brown explains to Elite Daily. “You can tell when they're posed and they're just bizarre-looking, [but] this one seems super genuine.” Agreed.

Along that line, there are also signs of Grande and Gomez’s whirlwind romance in the photo. (They confirmed their relationship in May 2020 and were engaged by that December. Five months later, they’re married.) While you can’t suss out Grande and Gomez’s exact relationship timeline from this pic alone, the passion in this photo is more common in newer relationships, according to Brown. “I think here we see real passion and a real moment, and you're going to have more of those the shorter time period you're together, I think, because we're together a longer period of time, we get used to it,” she says.

TBH, I wouldn’t be surprised if Grande and Gomez keep up the passion for a while longer. I hear being head-over-heels in love can have that effect on people.