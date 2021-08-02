For weeks, fans have been predicting Ariana Grande would be collaborating with Fortnite for a virtual concert. On Sunday, Aug. 1, Epic Games finally confirmed the news. The best part is, fans will have more than one chance to see the singer perform. Ariana Grande's Fornite Rift virtual tour details reveal there will be five performances total. If you’re interested, you better hurry up and download the game now because they’re happening so soon.

Rumors about Grande’s virtual concert began on July 28 when gamers saw posters in Fortnite hinting she was coming to the platform. One was of a hammer that fans were convinced referenced her “God Is A Woman” music video, while another featured a pig that some thought was supposed to be Grande’s pet Piggy Smallz.

The next day, the rumors only got stronger when Fortnite announced the “Rift Tour,” which they described as "a musical journey to magical new realities,” was happening in August and it would feature “a record-breaking superstar.” Since Season 7 of the game revolved around an alien invasion and Grande has dropped space-themed songs in the past (“Break Free,” “NASA,” and “Space”), fans thought the team-up was bound to happen.

On Aug. 1, Epic Games revealed it was all true and Grande would have not just one but five performances in Fortnite so that fans from all over the world could tune in. Check out Grande's Fornite Rift virtual tour details below, including how to watch, start time, and other info below.

How to Watch Grande’s Rift Virtual Tour

Those who already have Fortnite will just need to make sure their game is updated to the latest version in order to watch the show. Meanwhile, those who don’t have Fortnite can download the game for free either on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Android, PC, or Mac. Once that’s all set, Epic suggests users log into Fortnite an hour before their show begins. The Rift Tour playlist will go live 30 minutes before each performance, and then the official event will start soon afterward.

Grande’s Rift Virtual Tour Start Time

Grande’s five performances will be on Friday, Aug. 6, at 6 p.m. ET; Saturday, Aug. 7, at 2 p.m. ET; and Sunday, Aug. 8 at 12 a.m. ET, 10 a.m. ET., and 6 p.m. ET. Remember: You should be logged into Fortnite an hour before your preferred concert to make sure you don’t miss out!

Grande’s Rift Virtual Tour Skin

As part of the event, gamers will be able to purchase a “skin” or playable character in the game’s item shop based on Grande. The skin will reportedly have various styles, which means gamers can switch between different outfits (and maybe even different hairstyles!). A virtual backpack inspired by Piggy Smallz will also be available to purchase. The goodies will go live when the item shop resets on Wednesday, Aug. 4, at 8 p.m. ET, so fans can equip the skin and backpack just in time for the first concerts on Aug. 6!

Fans can see a preview of both items in the video below.

Fans can’t wait to see Grande on the small screen soon!