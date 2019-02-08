At long last, Ariana Grande's fifth studio album Thank U, Next dropped today, and I'm eternally grateful. This album had so many incredible songs on it, and the mixture of fun and easygoing tracks versus more intimate and personal tracks prove that Ariana Grande can basically do no wrong. But there's one song in particular that has fans going absolutely wild about, and that's "NASA." Why, you ask? Well, if you look at the tweets about Ariana Grande's "NASA," you'll clearly see that fans are totally split over who — or what — the song is about.

If you listen to the lyrics from "NASA," then you'll hear that clearly, Grande is talking about something being not quite right in a relationship. Some of the lyrics go:

I'd rather be alone tonight, You can say "I love you" through the phone tonight, Really don’t wanna be in your arms tonight, I'll just use my covers to stay warm tonight, Think I'm better off here all alone tonight, Ain’t no checkin' on when I get home tonight, Just makin' sure I'm good on my own tonight, Even though there isn't nothin' wrong tonight, Yeah, I'm just sayin', baby, I can’t really miss you if I’m with you, And when I miss you, it'll change the way I kiss you, Baby, you know time apart is beneficial, It’s like I'm the universe and you'll be N-A-S-A

And the chorus goes:

Give you the whole world, I'ma need space, I’ma need space, I'ma, I'ma need, You know I'm a star; space, I'ma need space, I'ma need space, I'ma, I'ma need space (N-A-S-A), Give you the whole world, I'ma need space, I'ma need space, I'ma, I'ma need, You know I'm a star; space, I'ma need space, I'ma need space, I'ma, I'ma need space (N-A-S-A)

Naturally, the majority of fans assumed that the track was 100% about Pete Davidson, which, I will have to agree, seems like a definite possibility. Of course the lyrics are super telling, but also, let's not forget that Pete Davidson wore a NASA sweatshirt when he and Grande made their first red carpet debut as a couple at the MTV VMAs at Radio City Music on Aug. 20, 2018.

Many fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts:

But others are like, "Whoah, hold up. This song is about Ari needing actual space, duh!":

Yup, this all seems like a pretty distinct possibility, too.

Correct me if I'm wrong here, but can't both sides be partially right? I mean, sure, the lyrics make it seem like Ari's going through some stuff, and needs some time to collect her thoughts. But also, doesn't it seem like all of that might be directed towards her ex, Pete Davidson?

Ariana Grande might never open up and tell her fans exactly what was going through her mind when creating "NASA," which the universe may have to come to terms with. Until then, it looks like we'll just have to watch both sides unfold on social media until we get more evidence.