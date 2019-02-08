Here's How To Stream Ariana Grande's 'Thank U, Next' Album Because The Songs Are Pure Fire

Thank you, Goddess, for this gift we just received. Ariana Grande's most recent album Thank U, Next is finally here and it's everything fans hoped it would be and more. The highly anticipated sequel to her former album Sweetener has emotional ballads, beat-bumping bops, and just enough Pete Davidson and Mac Miller references to keep her fans intrigued. If you're wondering how to stream Ariana Grande's Thank U, Next album — and let's be real, who isn't? — it's easy. That bish is on Spotify, babe.

If there's one thing this girl loves, it's giving her fans easy access to all things Ari. While other musicians might go for a more exclusive route, Ari wanted to make sure everyone is able to listen to her tunes whenever and wherever they want. In fact, she even began answering questions about her new songs on Twitter in the weeks prior to the album's release. Grande is known to go on little Q&A sprees online and suddenly became an open book about her new music on Twitter.

She answered questions regarding what each track is about as well as when the album would drop. Who knows if her PR team was behind the free-for-all? Fans ate it up regardless! Arianators asked her direct questions concerning the meaning behind some of the songs' titles and she was happy to spill the tea.

Grande revealed the song "Bloodline" is about "wanting somebody but not enough to have them in your bloodline." The track "Ghostin" refers to "feeling badly for the person you're with bc you love somebody else. feeling badly bc he can tell he can't compare.... and how i should be ghosting him," and "In My Head" is about "being in love w a version of somebody you've created in your head. falling for someone that they are not."

Hm, ex-fiancé Pete Davidson, much?

Literal squeal.

The full tracklist is as follows:

imagine

needy

NASA

bloodline

fake smile

bad idea

make up

ghostin

in my head

7 rings

thank u, next

break up with your girlfriend, i'm bored

Fans can find the music by logging into their Spotify accounts or simply cruising YouTube. While music videos don't exist for every song (yet) it's easy enough to dig up audio with a little Google search.

Check out the album on Spotify below:

In the meantime, fans aren't done with the music videos for "Thank U, Next" or "7 Rings." The former, of course, features Ari dressed up as iconic teen queens from some of your favorite nostalgic movies like Bring It On, 13 Going On 30, Mean Girls, and Legally Blonde.

ArianaGrandeVevo on YouTube

"7 Rings" featured a fantastical pink romp through the girl-party of the century, celebrating money, jewelry, champagne, and more money. The chorus lyrics proudly repeat the phrase, "I want it / I got it / I want it / I got it."

Same. (Not really in, like, practice, but for sure in spirit.)

ArianaGrandeVevo on YouTube

Thank goodness these two bops have officially been joined by their sister tracks on Thank U, Next. Our bodies have been ready, Ari.