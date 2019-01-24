Shut the actual front door, please. This is too much. Ariana Grande already had me spinning out when she confirmed she will be dropping another album merely six months after Sweetener shattered the atmosphere. Then she went on a chill Q and A session with her Twitter fans and legitimately answered questions about her new songs! Lord help us! If you've been checking out her tracklist and wondering what each song is about, strap the F in. For my current intents and purposes, let's start with this question: Is Ariana Grande's "bloodline" about Pete Davidson? Um... I mean... the answer isn't no.

So, you guys might remember Grande and Pete Davidson were OMG, so in love until something changed their minds (who knows what?) and they called off their whirlwind engagement. Very soon after that, Grande wrote the song "Thank U, Next" which proved to be an ode to all of her past relationships, including the one with Davidson. Fans have been paying extra close attention to her music ever since she wrote Davidson into Sweetener with the song aptly named "Pete Davidson." With the Thank U, Next release date coming hot on the heels of her breakup, it's safe to assume her new music might also include info about the Saturday Night Live star.

During the aforementioned Twitter convo with her fans, Grande actually offered up some fascinating details regarding the meaning behind a few of her new songs. Her track titles are usually pretty straight forward, meaning the song's message or lyrics aren't usually fraught with innuendos or metaphors. So, you can imagine the kind of hypothesizing fans have been doing about her track "bloodline."

One fan just asked her point blank, "What's bloodline about?" and Ari responded with, "wanting somebody but not enough to have them in your bloodline ksjskjskj."

I'll wait while you process this.

Gee, who could she possibly be talking about?! Maybe her ex-fiancé who was almost in her family with the possibility of continuing her bloodline via children one day? Hm! Gosh! Wow! Let me just try to connect the dots here.

This has to be about Pete, right?

Based on Grande's gibberish at the end of her tweet, I feel like even she knows she just let some big news slip.

To be honest, out of all of the song titles I thought this one might have the least to do with Davidson. My guess was it had something to do with her biological family because, ya know, that's how bloodlines work. How silly of me. Shouldn't I know by now that Ariana Grande will always keep me on my toes?

Grande also revealed the meaning behind two other songs titled "in my head" and "ghostin" which are also easy enough to relate back to Davidson.

She says "ghostin" is about,

feeling badly for the person you're with bc you love somebody else. feeling badly bc he can tell he can't compare.... and how i should be ghosting him.

And, "in my head" refers to, "being in love w a version of somebody you've created in your head. falling for someone that they are not."

It's too much. Too much!

The entire album drops on Friday, Feb. 8, when any outstanding questions will be fully answered. If I was Pete Davidson, I might brace myself.