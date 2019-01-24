World, are you even *slightly* emotionally prepared for Ariana Grande's new album, Thank U, Next? Because honestly, I'm still vibing off Sweetener and can't guarantee that I'll be able to handle even more musical greatness — but I guess I'll somehow manage. After the pop star announced that her newest album is set to drop on Feb. 8 — just days before Valentine's Day, mind you — she also showed her fans the tracklist, and it seems like there may be a few songs in particular that are subtly aimed at SNL star Pete Davidson, better known to many as Ariana Grande's ex-fiancé. So, is Ariana Grande's "ghostin" about Pete Davidson? She took to Twitter to address what the song is really about.

But first, let's talk for a hot minute about Thank U, Next, Grande’s fifth studio album. We already know that the album will drop on Feb. 8, and the tracklist will feature 12 songs, three of which have already been released: "Imagine," "Thank U, Next," and "7 Rings."

In true Ariana fashion, the cover art is a gorgeous photo of Grande lying upside down, hugging her chest, with "Thank U, Next" written in graffiti along her neck/chest area. It's equal parts risqué and beautiful, which basically means that she's crushed this whole cover thing once more:

And about that tracklist: you can check out Grande's entire tracklist, since she uploaded it to her Instagram account (thank you, Ari!):

The word "pumped" doesn't even begin to describe the excitement I feel right now.

But if you really look at the track titles, you'll see that there might be some references to her past relationships — including one notable ex, Pete Davidson. Are any of these tracks meant for him? Fortunately for us, Grande decided to answer some fan questions on Twitter about the meaning behind a ton of her new songs (once again, Ariana, we are not worthy).

One fan took to Twitter on Jan. 23 to ask Grande a simple question. "What's ghostin about?" the fan asked, and boy, did Ariana Grande deliver. Grande responded, writing,

feeling badly for the person you're with bc you love somebody else. feeling badly bc he can tell he can't compare.... and how i should be ghosting him.

YIKES. DOUBLE YIKES.

OK, you guys. This is just about the time when the speculation train rolls into town, because let's not forget: Ariana didn't specify that this song was based on her relationship with Pete Davidson.

But!

Plenty of fans shared their thoughts on the matter, and are associating Grande's response with her two very public relationships: Mac Miller and Pete Davidson. Fans believe that the song is about Pete Davidson being the person she feels bad for because, even though she was dating him, she was in love with somebody else — her ex, Mac Miller:

While "ghostin" does seem a bit suspect, we, unfortunately, can't say for sure whether or not it's definitely about Pete Davidson. But, if I had to take a guess, I'd say that the majority of Grande's newest album will be loosely based off her relationship with her former fiancé. Looks like we're just going to have to wait and see if she decides to reveal any more on social media, to which I say pretty, pretty please, Ariana?