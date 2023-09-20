Angelica Ross is no stranger to Ryan Murphy’s cinematic universe. The actor first starred as Candy in Murphy’s Pose, before leaving the show’s world of ballroom for American Horror Story. She last appeared in AHS’ ninth season 1984, becoming the first trans actor to secure two series regular roles. Afterwards, it seemed Ross was destined to be a permanent fixture in the series and Murphy-verse. However, it appears that might not be the case. The actor recently revealed her time on the horror show wasn’t all pleasant. Specifically, she alleged her 1984 co-star Emma Roberts misgendered her while on set.

On Sept. 19, Ross recalled the alleged interaction on Instagram Live. In the video, the actor revealed she and Roberts were having a playful banter on set. Roberts then jokingly complained to John J. Gray (an executive producer and director for AHS) that Ross was being mean to her, and he diffused the situation by saying: “Okay, ladies. Let’s get back to work.” According to Ross, that’s when the conversation took an allegedly transphobic turn.

“[Roberts] then looks at me and goes, ‘Don’t you mean lady?’” Ross said, adding that Roberts reportedly walked away soon after. The actor explained she stood there in disbelief and “tried to process” what Roberts had implied. She said, “My blood is boiling. Boiling. Because if I say something, it’s gonna be me that’s the problem.”

Ross then revealed she was hesitant to speak up, as another on-set member — whom she didn’t name — allegedly faced “repercussions” for talking about their unpleasant experience with Roberts. Ross said she didn’t speak to the Scream Queens alumni for the rest of their time filming together. Elsewhere in the Instagram Live, the Pose actor said that Roberts “played mind games with everybody on set” and that she “tried to compare salaries” with her other 1984 co-stars.

It wasn’t long until these numerous moments from Ross’ video circulated on Twitter. Many users were shocked by the allegations, while others believed Ross had been dropping hints about the interaction since the season’s release in 2019. A fan account for Cody Fern (who appeared in AHS’ 1984, Apocalypse, and the sinister Double Feature) posted a behind-the-scenes video of the 1984 cast watching the season’s premiere. Interestingly, it seems Roberts didn’t attend the viewing party.

As Ross sent a shoutout to the show’s LGBTQ+ fans, the actor said everyone’s “watching for the transphobia on set.” Billie Lourd chimed in, saying: “Always. We will come for you.”

This revelation comes one day after Ross alleged Murphy ghosted her about a potential idea for American Horror Story. On Sept. 18, Ross shared alleged screenshots of email conversations she had with the illustrious producer in July 2020. Murphy initially reached out to Ross, as he was interested in building a new season with an all-Black cast. At the time, he revealed he was “starting a writers room in the fall” and had Ross, Keke Palmer, and Gabby Sidibe (another AHS titan) in mind for the main characters.

In another reported screenshot, Ross showed her interest in the season’s concept and asked to be considered for producing duties. However, according to her, she never heard back from Murphy. “I sent one last email in Feb 2022 (it took about a year to film season 10 due to COVID) while still contractually in first position with the show,” she wrote, adding she lost out on a potential Marvel opportunity as a result.

As of now, American Horror Story is pushing forward with Season 12. Titled Delicate, this new trek features Emma Roberts and Kim Kardashian. Roberts nor Murphy have publicly responded to Ross’ claims.