The Official 'AHS: 1984' Trailer Reveals Emma Roberts & Billie Lourd's New Roles

American Horror Story fans are less than a month away from checking into the blood-soaked Camp Redwood, and after a series of brief thematic teasers, FX has finally released the first official trailer for AHS: 1984. At long last, the new trailer shows the full new cast in action, revealing the roles that will be played by AHS stars Emma Roberts, Billie Lourd, Cody Fern, and more. The official AHS: 1984 trailer goes full camp, in more than one sense of the word, and it may even give fans some Scream Queens vibes.

A couple months ago, American Horror Story showrunner Ryan Murphy revealed the main cast for the '80s-set Season 9. The AHS: 1984 cast announcement video included franchise veterans like Roberts, Lourd, Fern, Leslie Grossman, and John Carroll Lynch, along with introducing AHS newcomers Gus Kenworthy, Angelica Ross, Matthew Morrison, DeRon Horton, and Zach Villa. All of the stars were decked out in unmistakably '80s gear as they posed for the camera at a summer camp, but the video did not actually reveal any plot or character details. However, the newly released trailer finally introduces fans to the new characters and the story for this season of AHS.

In the trailer, fans learn that Fern will be playing a jazzercise instructor and Roberts, Lourd, Kenworthy, and Horton are all students in his class, decked out in colorful workout clothes reminiscent of Jane Fonda. The group then sets off to spend the summer as counselors at the nearby Camp Redwood, and hit a mysterious person with their car on the way. To make matters worse, the camp's nurse, played by Ross, informs the group that Camp Redwood is the site of the worst summer massacre of all time, and a killer named Mr. Jingles has just escaped from a nearby psych ward. Sounds like things are about to get pretty gory... Check out the AHS: 1984 trailer for yourself below:

The most noteworthy aspect of this trailer seems to be that this season of American Horror Story will be the campiest in the show's history. Thanks to all the '80s clothes and slang in the trailer, along with the cheesy slasher-movie tropes, AHS: 1984 appears to break from the show's past supernatural premises to deliver a cheeky, jokey, B-movie vibe.

Because of this, fans are already drawing comparisons between this season of AHS and Ryan Murphy's other horror series Scream Queens. After all, Scream Queens leads Emma Roberts and Billie Lourd are reuniting in 1984, and much like the canceled series, the new season seems to go all-in on the campy aspects of slasher movies.

But the tone of the new season is not the only thing that will set it apart from the rest of American Horror Story. Sadly, 1984 will be the first season of the show to not star Evan Peters. The season will also only feature AHS mainstay Sarah Paulson in a small role, marking her first time not helming a season since her recurring part in Season 1.

American Horror Story: 1984 will debut on FX on Sept. 18.