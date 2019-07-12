The 1980s were a scary time. There were no cell phones, no Postmates, and shoulder pads were really big. It's also the decade when some iconic slasher movies were released, like Friday the 13th, My Bloody Valentine, and Nightmare on Elm Street. Ryan Murphy is tapping into some of that 1980s horror, poor fashion choices and all. His latest installment of the anthology series American Horror Story is set in the decade and fans were just treated to some more details about it. The American Horror Story: 1984 cast was finally revealed, and they're embodying the '80s perfectly.

Murphy took to Instagram for the long-awaited reveal of his American Horror Story: 1984 cast. He posted it in honor of the first day of shooting the season and wrote:

To celebrate the first day of filming the NINTH Season of AMERICAN HORROR STORY, here's the official 1984 cast announcement along with some amazing 80s lewks. Enjoy!

The video highlights the season's sleep-away camp setting by having the new cast use a bunk as a fashion show walkway. They show off all their totally '80s looks in the video slideshow. There isn't much plot in the trailer, but fans can watch and learn a lot about the new characters.

The trailer shows off a few American Horror Story alums who are returning for this season. Emma Roberts, Cody Fern, and Billie Lourd all pose in their best '80s workout gear. The trailer also offers a quick peek John Carroll Lynch, who starred as Twisty the Clown in American Horror Story Season 4. Based on his menacing appearance in the 1984 trailer, it looks like Lynch will probably be taking on another villainous role this time around too.

Murphy is known for producing a vast and diverse body of work. Since he's made so many TV shows, there's bound to be some overlap in his casts. That's definitely the case with American Horror Story: 1984. The trailer shows former Glee star Matthew Morrison in a very '80s-esque mustache and short-shorts. Pose star Angelica Ross also makes an appearance, as does Leslie Grossman. Grossman is and old school favorite of Murphy's, having starred in his very first TV show, Popular.

The cast is rounded out by Olympic gold medalist Gus Kenworthy, Zach Villa (Destroyer), and DeRon Horton (Dear White People). Murphy previously revealed that Kenworthy will be playing Roberts' characters boyfriend, but not a lot else is known about the character (or any of the characters, for that matter).

Notably missing from the cast reveal are two American Horror Story mainstays: Evan Peters and Sarah Paulson. Peters is skipping Season 9 altogether, and it's been confirmed that Paulson will not have a major role in American Horror Story: 1984. There's always the possibility that she might appear in the season in a cameo, so fans can remain slightly hopeful. The good news is that the series has already been renewed for a Season 10, so the fan-favorite actress could return as a regular then.

American Horror Story: 1984 will premiere on FX on Wednesday, September 18 at 10 PM E.T.