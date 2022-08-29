The Best Way To Watch The VMAs Was On Twitter

The 2022 MTV Video Music Awards boasted such an iconic roster of celebrity appearances, so it’s no surprise that the ceremony gave viewers some memorable content. Unsurprisingly, Twitter continuously erupted with live tweets and reactions. In addition to unforgettable moments like BLACKPINK's Lisa making history as the first solo female K-pop artist to win a VMA, the award show was filled with plenty of meme-able content. From Nicki Minaj’s iconic, bubblelicious pink performance of her greatest hits to Swifties gushing over Taylor Swift’s appearance, the 2022 VMAs memes truly delivered.

The VMAs are always somewhat of a wildcard when it comes to what will actually go down. From Britney Spears and Madonna breaking the internet with a 2003 kiss, years before Kim Kardashian did, to Britney holding a live python during her 2001 “Slave 4 U” performance, there are always moments that will leave you speechless. Or, with the advent of Twitter, moments that will have you heading to your phone to caption and share as a meme. Here are the moments during show on Aug. 28 that found themselves perfect for the meme treatment.

Eminem and Snoop Dogg’s Metaverse Moment

At this year’s ceremony, rappers Eminem and Snoop Dogg gave their new single, “From The D 2 The LBC,” a metaverse makeover, and some fans were less than impressed, especially since it’s been decades since the two have graced the VMAs stage together.

Nicki Minaj Casually Reminding The World That She’s A Star

I mean, Nicki Minaj’s thrilling performance was such a moment. The star even tapped into her former Roman alter ego and delivered a medley of vintage hits, including “Romans Revenge,” “Monster,” and “Super Bass.”

Even fellow Barb, Lil Nas X, couldn’t contain his emotional excitement seeing Minaj grace the stage.

Taylor Swift’s Surprise Appearance Sent Twitter Into A Frenzy

The shriek I let out when Taylor Swift graced the black carpet was very similar. Swift was nominated for a whopping five awards at this year’s VMAs; however, nobody knew if she would appear at the event. However, show up she did, and she glimmered in a stunning Oscar De La Renta gown throughout the night.

Swift also somewhat sent Swifties into a tizzy when she announced a new album is coming Oct. 21.

Jack Harlow

During Jack Harlow’s opening performance of his hit, “First Class,” the rapper staged a first class jet with celebrities such as Lil Nas X, Avril Lavigne, Becky G, Chloe Bailey, and more. Fans couldn’t help but to notice Bailey’s brief cameo, where she seemed to whine her hips and clutch the airplane seat.