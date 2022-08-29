Addison Rae’s Mom Attended The VMAs With This Rising Rapper

After this interesting moment between rapper Yung Gravy and Addison Rae’s mom, Sheri Nicole Easterling, at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards, you might find yourself asking two questions: Who is Yung Gravy, and is he dating Addison Rae’s mom? ICYMI, Yung Gravy — an underground emcee who rose to fame status with his hit, “Betty (Get Money),” — performed at the award ceremony’s pre-show, and he bought Easterling as his date. The unexpected duo shared a kiss on the black carpet while sporting matching lavender ensembles.

After Yung Gravy’s performance, the pair graced the black carpet for a brief interview with pre-show host Nessa. When asked about their connection, the rapper noted that he always had a soft spot for older women, or as he stated, MILFS, and described Easterling as the queen of that category.

“We met online and connected right away,” Yung Gravy revealed to Nessa on the red carpet on Aug. 28. “I’m from the furthest north it gets, and she’s from the furthest south it gets.”

Some fans were shocked to see Yung Gravy hand-in-hand with Easterling, but it seems that this possible romance has been bubbling for some time now. Their whirlwind relationship stems back to TikTok in July of this year, where the rapper stitched a TikTok of Easterling hinting that she wanted to go out with him while playing with the app’s “Your Next Date?” filter. In the short clip, the vibrant filter chose the park as the date’s location.

As for the attendee, which shuffled through choices such as “with your dog” and “with your ex,” the filter revealed the unknown answer; however, it was quickly covered up with a post-edit of Yung Gravy’s name. Talk about shooting your shot.

In the stitch, Yung Gravy definitely revealed that he was interested. “Oh, it’s on sight, baby,” he excitedly sang.

Being that Yung Gravy and Easterling’s relationship has only unraveled online, this black carpet moment at the show seems like their first date.

