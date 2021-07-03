The Weeknd May Be Dating Angelina Jolie, Which Nobody Saw Coming

In the category of relationship rumors you never saw coming, The Weeknd has been out and about with Brad Pitt’s ex boo. The question of the moment is if The Weeknd and Angelina Jolie are dating, because the paparazzi reportedly spotted them having dinner together in Santa Monica. In a totally unexpected turn of events, here’s the low-down on the night out.

On Wednesday, June 30, Jolie and The Weeknd were spotted leaving an Italian restaurant called Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica, California. Unfortunately, there aren’t any pics showing them leaving together because Page Six reports they left the spot separately. Hmm. A source close to The Weeknd reportedly told the publication that the pair are “clearly not trying to hide [the dinner date].” The source added, “[The Weeknd is] definitely focused on getting to the movie business. He has the new HBO series he’s starring in.”

It’s true The Weeknd is starring in the upcoming drama The Idol, so it’s possible he was meeting up with Jolie for business reasons. Jolie also has some projects in the works, including directing a biopic about British war photographer Don McCullin called Unreasonable Behaviour. Whether The Weeknd and Jolie were talking business is unclear, but they could’ve been planning some humanitarian project, too, since Jolie is often hard at work for organizations like the United Nations.

Page Six reported that the pair spent “hours” at the restaurant, which is a celeb-frequented eatery. Jolie allegedly left before The Weeknd did, and was wearing a black silk dress and a tan trench coat.

The Weeknd was spotted in a pair of jeans, a denim jacket, and black combat boots. He’s co-created the upcoming HBO series with nightlife entrepreneur Reza Fahim and Euphoria creator Sam Levinson. The Idol is about a female pop singer who starts a romance with an LA club owner, who also happens to lead a cult.

Previously, The Weeknd has had several high-profile relationships, most recently with Bella Hadid. The pair dated in 2015, broke up in 2016, and got back together in 2017 before calling it quits for good in 2019. Between one of those breakups, he was also romantically linked with Selena Gomez.

Meanwhile, Jolie and Pitt broke up in 2016, and filed for divorce, but the proceedings are not yet finalized. They were together since 2005, after Pitt and Jennifer Aniston’s highly-publicized divorce.

It’s unclear if Jolie and The Weeknd are in a budding romance or simply talking biz, but it’s safe to say the two powerhouse creators are definitely igniting some flames in the rumor mill.