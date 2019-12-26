I come bearing good news for those of you who owned a "Team Jen" shirt back in 2005: Over a decade since they split, Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston are reportedly friends again. And not just any type of friends — they're apparently flirty friends. “Brad and Jen have a wonderful connection that might seem flirtatious at times," a source claimed to Us Weekly on Dec. 25. "They dig each other’s sense of humor and have an infectious energy when they’re together, but they insist things are purely platonic and nothing more than that.” (Elite Daily reached out to reps for Aniston and Pitt for comment on their reported friendship, but did not hear back in time for publication.)

I'll give you a second to digest the news about them reportedly being "flirtatious" before I continue... You good? OK, great.

While this news might feel intense, it's actually not that much of a shock if you've been following these two famous exes closely over the past year. ICYMI: Pitt reportedly showed up at Aniston's blowout 50th birthday bash in February. And more recently, Pitt reportedly hit up Aniston's holiday party at her Los Angeles home in early December.

“It took a while for Jen to heal and for Brad to stop feeling bad for how he left her back in 2005,” the source reportedly continued to Us Weekly. “This is something they’ve taken their time with, and they’re well aware of the hysteria around their relationship among their fans.”

At this point, the exes are apparently at a great place. “Their bond is solid," the source reportedly told Us Weekly. "They’ve come a really long way."

Pitt and Aniston, who were married for five years, announced their split on Jan. 24, 2005. Immediately following their split, Pitt famously began an extremely high profile relationship with his Mr. & Mrs. Smith co-star Angelina Jolie. Jolie and Pitt remained together for over 10 years until Jolie filed for divorce in 2016.

During a September 2005 interview with Vanity Fair, Aniston concluded by noting that, while she wasn't talking to her ex at the time, she really did hope that they could "be friends again" in the future. Looks like that wish just might have come true.