3 Reasons A Taurus-Gemini Relationship May Be Doomed From The Start

If you’re a follower of astrology, I bet the first thing you do when you start crushing on someone is look up whether your zodiac signs are compatible. In a lot of cases, they might not be, like in the case of a Taurus-Gemini relationship. The stars say this pairing isn’t compatible — it might even be doomed. However, as with all things astrology-related, there’s always much more to the story.

Gemini and Taurus are side-by-side zodiac signs; they are literally sitting right next to each other at all times. In astrology, this means that both of these signs are sitting exactly 30 degrees apart, which means they form something called a “semi-sextile.” In astrology, a semi-sextile can be uncomfortable, because it essentially means these zodiac signs have nothing in common. Taurus is a stubborn, practical, and committed earth sign; Gemini is a flighty, intellectual, and adaptable air sign.

But is there more to Taurus and Gemini compatibility? Of course there is. According to Astrology.com, “When Taurus and Gemini come together in a love affair, they must both take the time to learn what the dynamics of the relationship are and how they can best get along. They both have much to offer one another and much to learn in this relationship, but it will take a bit of adjustment and effort on both sides.”

So, if you’re interested in finding out whether a Taurus and a Gemini could really work out for better or worse, give it a go — that’s the only way you’ll find out. Astrology can say whatever it wants about your relationship, but at the end of the day, it’s up to you and your partner to make it work. If you still want to know why the cosmos say they’re incompatible though, here’s what you should know about this potentially doomed (albeit, sexy) semi-sextile:

1. Taurus Values Commitment

It's one thing to like adventures, like traveling the world. It's another thing to be curious about every human being who crosses your path. Taureans are loyal, they’re known for loving hard and they’re very into commitment. Geminis, on the other hand, tend to prefer keeping their options open (at least at first). If you want to date a Gemini, be prepared for them to be interested in befriending and talking to all sorts of people. Adversely, Taurus might prefer to date someone who’s mainly interested in talking to them.

2. Geminis Have So Much Energy

The symbol for Gemini is twins, so you get double the trouble. Seriously, good luck figuring out which twin you’re dealing with each day. If you’re dating a Gemini, you better be prepared to fall in love with every side of their multifaceted personality.

Taureans, for their part, are pretty straightforward; what you see is what you get. They’re one of the most dependable and reliable zodiac signs of all. The fact that Gemini is so full of surprises can leave a Taurus feeling totally confused at times. All of their excess energy can be overwhelming to a down-to-earth Taurus.

3. They May Be On Different Sexual Wavelengths

Taurus is a patient, sensual, and careful zodiac sign. They express these qualities in the way they have sex. They’re always willing to take their time before getting to the finish line. To Taurus, sex is about the journey, not the destination. It’s about touching, sensations, and relaxation. Having sex with a Taurus is all about feeling good.

Gemini is a highly cerebral and intellectual zodiac sign. They value dirty talk and they might overanalyze the process of pleasure. While Taurus just wants to feel things out, Gemini wants to figure things out, which can present a bit of a conflict during sex. It can also certainly spice things up — as one has what the other one lacks — so I say maybe don’t knock it until you try it.