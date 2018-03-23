7 Cute Pics To Send To Your Crush That Hint You Want A Relationship

Finding a new crush can simultaneously be the worst and the best thing feeling. Having all of those fluttery feels can definitely result in some serious lusting, but at some point, one of you has to start dropping hints to see if something real can grow, ya feel me? Unfortunately, putting yourself all the way out there and being direct is so much easier said than done. If you need ideas for cute pictures to send to your crush that'll let them know you want something more whatever it is you have now, then I’ve got your back.
If you like to be pursued, then dropping hints is one of the best ways to give the object of your affections an obvious green light. And if you’re wondering, “Do guys like when you send them pictures of yourself?,” the answer is definitely yes. The best part about using pics as your love-inducing weapon of choice is that they automatically seem more casual and fun. Plus, they make it way easier for your crush to get a peek into your life without having to read a bunch of texts. Think of it like creating an Instagram feed between you and your soon-to-be boo.
Instead of asking yourself, “Should I send him a picture of me?” for the millionth time, consider sending one of these flirty snapshots, which suggest you're open to developing something a bit more meaningful.
Dropping hints to your crush that you're interested in more can definitely be a bit anxiety producing. But just remember that if you guys exchanged numbers, and you've been flirting, then they might already be into you and just want to get to know more before making a move. That said, if things aren't moving forward, then why not take the lead and let them know you're interested in seeing more of them? IMHO, it's better to know if they're interested than to stay quiet and have regrets about it later.
