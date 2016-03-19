7 Reasons A Libra And A Pisces Make The Ultimate Power Couple

You can identify a Libra based on three familiar characteristics: they are social, peace-makers, and creative. But putting two Libras together can be the wrong move — Libras are indecisive and may become absorbed with the needs of others. This ends up taking a mental toll that pretty much exhausts any energy lingering between two people. But there is one sign Libra is extremely compatible with: Pisces. Known for their generous, loving, and loyal ways, a Libra and a Pisces are pretty much a match made in heaven.

If you know a Libra (or are one), you know they're often the glue that holds a group together. They are the ones who usually dish out advice. But they can definitely hold a grudge and be strong-willed if a situation involves injustice or disrespect. How do I know these things? Because I am a Libra, and I'm proud of it.

I know that due to my Libra level of stubbornness, I’m not the most compatible with a Taurus. Due to my inability to make decisions, I might not be all that compatible with a Gemini, either. Two indecisive people trying to figure out where to go to dinner is the stuff nightmares are made of. A Pisces, however, just works. If you don’t believe me, take it from Clairsentient Astrologer Valerie Mesa. (Mesa is also a writer for Elite Daily.)

Shutterstock

1. Both signs are creative souls.

A Libra partner has the tendency to choose career paths paved with creativity (hence, why I'm writing articles for Elite Daily). Likewise, a Pisces is extremely versatile in his creative pursuits. He typically has a knack for writing, directing, or playing music. “Libra is ruled by Venus — planet of love, beauty, and the arts — and Venus exalts in Pisces. They can live in their own little universe,” Mesa says. Having those lazy, creative days is perfect for the Libra-Pisces couple.

2. They balance one another out.

A Pisces partner is known for needing someone who is strong-willed. Pisces are definitely people-pleasers and will often take a backseat if it makes someone else happy. Libras are the perfect complement to that trait because they recognize injustice and they will often try to see things from the other person's perspective.

“Libra's ruling element air allows a more realistic approach for Pisces' rose-colored glasses,” Mesa says. In this scenario, the Libra steps up for the Pisces and will try to do what she can to ensure their partner's happiness.

3. They live for romance.

Mesa says, “Both Libra and Pisces are in love with love.” Libras love grand gestures and happily ever afters. Pisces is also known to be extremely romantic. Pisces are often very sensitive in general, but this makes them sensitive enough to another’s needs. They notice the small, insignificant things that help keep a relationship's flame burning.

4. They're both loyal.

A Pisces and a Libra are both loyal to their friends and family, and will often go to extreme lengths to make sure they keep their loyalty intact. They're often amiable to other people's schedules, time frames, and availability. The signs also have one major quality that adds to their loyalty. “Libra makes a great listener and Pisces brings the emotional empathy,” Mesa says. They are able to put themselves in the shoes of those they care about and work around their needs.

Shutterstock

5. They talk things through.

Fighting is unavoidable in any relationship, but these zodiac signs are able to make it work. Mesa says, “Libra prefers to avoid confrontation altogether and Pisces can intuitively sense it.” While it may be the Pisces who has to start the conversation, both Libras and Pisces are able to give their sides, listen to the other person's feelings, and find a solution to the problem.

6. Both signs are adventurous.

Want a weekend trip to the lake? Taking a spontaneous road trip? A Pisces and a Libra are always up for it. Both have a zest for social interactions and adventure. “Libra and Pisces thrive when in a pleasant atmosphere,” Mesa says. Libras are typically very spontaneous, and although Pisces prefer planned adventures, both of them enjoy getting out of the house, trying something new, and creating new memories — especially together.

7. They complement one another.

These two signs pick up where the other leaves off. While a Libra is OK living in a chaotic mess, a Pisces makes an effort to ensure organization. When a Pisces partner is feeling hopeless about his prospects, the Libra is quick to remind them of their passion, creativity, and awesomeness. It’s a great balance. Mesa says, “Libra shows Pisces the beauty in partnerships, [while] Pisces' spirituality inspires Libra.”

One sign's weakness is another's strength, making the two of them the ultimate power couple.

Additional reporting by Tina Kolokathis.