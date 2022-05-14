Kanye's GF Appears To Have Gotten A Tattoo Of His Name

Kanye “Ye” West seems to have moved on after his very public divorce from Kim Kardashian. The rapper had a short-lived fling with actor Julia Fox at the start of 2022, but ever since their breakup he’s been cozying up with social media influencer and model Chaney Jones. Ye and Jones finally went Instagram official at the end of February, it doesn’t look like they’ll be slowing down anytime soon. Need proof? Well, it may just be inked on Jones’ body. The model recently appeared to debut a “Ye” tattoo in an Instagram story posted to her account on Thursday, May 12.

Ye and Jones have been pretty public with their relationship, from traveling to Tokyo together to cozying up courtside at NBA games. It’s all moving fast, but insiders say they are having “fun.” On Jones’ Instagram story, the 24-year-old model showed off her curves in a matching silver two-piece. But the real star of the photo was a tiny detail eagle-eyed viewers pointed out near her hand: her left wrist sported a new tattoo. It’s hard to make out exactly what it says, but it looks a lot like the ink reads “Ye” in cursive.

It’s unclear whether the tattoo is permanent or not, but a new piece of ink devoted to Ye would definitely be a big move for the couple — especially given all the recent attention around Pete Davidson getting tattoos in honor of Ye’s ex-wife Kim Kardashian.

Davidson was first seen with a “Kim” tattoo on his chest, which Kim later explained on The Ellen DeGeneres Show “isn’t a tattoo” but is “actually a branding” that she applied herself. She thinks the gesture is “so cute” and confirmed he also has another tattoo in her honor: one on Davidson’s collarbone that says “My girl is a lawyer,” in a san-serif uppercase font. It’s dedicated to Kim pursuing her career in law. Most recently, Davidson was photographed with a tiny neck tattoo that says “KNSCP,” which is speculated to be an acronym for Kim and her four children, North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm. So sweet!

On the other end of things, Kim doesn’t have any tattoos and hasn’t expressed interest in getting one. It sure seems like ink is a big part of this messy love quadrangle, though, so anyone following all the drama will just have to keep looking out for Jones to give a better look at that suspicious wrist tat.