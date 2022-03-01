Kanye “Ye” West and Chaney Jones have been spending a lot (like, a lot) of February together, and their relationship timeline (so far!) is pretty intense. The duo was first spotted together on Feb. 1, while Ye was still very publicly dating Julia Fox. Since then, Ye and the Kim Kardashian lookalike have been growing closer with regular, fabulous dates in LA and Miami.

Suffice to say, things are moving quickly for the two of them, but it seems like that may just be Ye’s style. Still, it doesn’t sound like things will be getting too serious between them just yet. Ye is still in the midst of a contentious and highly-publicized divorce battle with Kim, and his Instagram posts make it clear that he hasn’t fully moved on. Now, I’m not sold on finding closure with your ex while dating her clone, but it seems like that’s exactly what Ye is trying to do (results still pending).

As for Chaney, she seems to be simply enjoying the ride. “She's having fun hanging out with him and enjoying all the cool things they're doing together,” an insider told Entertainment Tonight on Feb. 28. Those cool things include: two Donda 2 listening parties and the screening of his biopic Jeen-Yuhs. So, yeah, it’s safe to say Chaney’s becoming well-versed in the subject of Ye.

Though there’s no telling where their romance will go (maybe a third listening party is in their future?), here’s Ye and Chaney’s relationship timeline so far.

Feb. 1, 2022: They Were Spotted Together In Malibu Ye and Chaney were first spotted together at Soho House in Malibu on Feb. 1 — the day before he flew across the country to celebrate Julia Fox’s 32nd birthday (and gift her and her friends several Birkin bags). The photos were not uber-flirty, but Ye and Chaney did look happy together, openly laughing and smiling. Plus, that same day, Chaney posted an Instagram with the caption, “his muse” — maybe she was manifesting their future connection?

Feb. 8, 2022 : Ye and Julia Have An Open Relationship Jacopo Raule/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images During her Call Her Daddy interview, Julia said that she and Ye were girlfriend and boyfriend, but after Ye and Chaney were spotted together, Julia backtracked her comments on their relationship status. On Feb. 8, a source close to Julia told Page Six, “[Ye and Julia’s] bond transcends typical norms because they’re evolved beings who just want each other to be happy. There is no jealousy or bad vibes.” That same day, another source told Page Six that Ye was “openly seeing” Chaney. The duo was also spotted together at a listening party for Donda 2 at Nobu in Malibu on Feb. 7.

Feb. 24, 2022: They Had A Shopping Spree Date Ye likes to dress the women he dates, and Chaney is no exception. On Feb. 24, the duo was spotted at the Bal Harbour Shops, a mall near Miami. Per Daily Mail, the duo hit the Balenciaga store before having lunch together.

Feb. 28, 2022: They Went Instagram Official Instagram/@chaneyjonesssss On Feb. 28, Ye and Chaney went Instagram Official with a sweet selfie posted to her Story. She captioned the photo with a black heart emoji. Still, a source told Entertainment Tonight that duo isn’t serious right now. “Kanye and Chaney are seeing each other and having fun. It's by no means a serious relationship,” the insider said.

Serious or not, it certainly looks like Ye and Chaney are having fun together. And considering they’re only one month in to their relationship, what more could you really want — besides a collection of Birkin bags (obviously)?