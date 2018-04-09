How To Deal With Wanting To Be Single When You're In A Relationship

Maybe you and your partner have been together for a while now. Perhaps you've passed that initial exciting spark phase and that first "I love you." But even while you may still totally love your boo, it’s possible you find yourself thinking, “I want to be single.” Plenty of people want to be single when they’re in a relationship, and it’s not necessarily because they’re unhappy. Instead, you may just have an inexplicable longing for your single life routine, and luckily, there are ways to deal with wanting to be single that don’t involve breaking up with your SO.
Of course, it’s one thing to miss your days as a ~single lady~ and another to actually fear commitment. According to relationship expert April Masini, you may find yourself wishing to be single when you’re in a relationship if you have a tough time committing yourself. "Acknowledge it and even say it out loud — but don’t stop doing something because you're fearful of commitment,” she previously told Elite Daily. “Tell your partner, 'I’m really scared of commitment, but this relationship is so important to me, I want to stick with it, and I want your help with my fear.'"
As well as opening up to your partner, these tips can help you deal with the desire to be independent when you’re coupled up.
Independent people who have a clear sense of self tend to make the best partners, and when you enjoy your life and can set healthy boundaries, your relationship will benefit. But if you find that these tips don’t help and you still want to be on your own, then maybe it is time to be single for a while.