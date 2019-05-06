These 25 Sexy Texts Will Turn On Your Long-Distance Lover So Fast

If you've ever sexted before, you know it can be super fun. Whether you're in a long-distance relationship, or you and your partner are apart for a while, hitting "send" on a hot text message can do wonders for your sex life. So, no matter the reason you two can't be together at the moment, it might be helpful to have some texts to send to your partner in your back pocket, for whenever the mood sets in.

Dirty talk for long-distance relationships is all about two things: turning you both on and making the miles between you feel like nothing (while you help each other feel amazing). If you’re nervous about letting loose, let's get one thing straight: Dirty talk is totally healthy, as long as it's consensual. In fact, "Dirty talk can help you to explore desires and set boundaries so that you better understand one another," Dr. Jess O’Reilly, sexologist and relationship expert, previously told Elite Daily.

If you don’t know how to talk to dirty to your man long-distance or spice up your woman’s inbox with mouthwatering messages, you’ve come to the right place. Here are 25 dirty talk texts to send your significant other when you’re apart and in the mood for a good time.

These Dirty Texts For Long-Distance Relationships Are Scorching Hot

Are you alone? I want to FaceTime you, but I’m not exactly dressed for company.

I’ve always had this fantasy about having sex up against the wall in a bar bathroom. Next time we’re together, can we make that a reality?

Next time I see you, I'm going to wrap my arms around you, kiss you, and never let you go.

Remember that time at the hotel in Miami? I’ve been thinking *a lot* about it tonight.

What do you want me to do next time I see you?

I’m using my vibrator and touching myself right now... I just thought you should know.

I could drive 100 miles tonight to see you. Without panties.

What’s your hottest memory of the two of us in bed?

Nudes Keep Long-Distance Relationships Hot, So Have Sexy Fun

What part of my body do you want to see most right now?

Tell me where you want your tongue and I’ll send a photo of it.

Would you send me nudes, pretty please? I promise I’ll thank you in exactly the way you like.

I’m craving your hot bod. Show me what I’m missing?

Let’s hope nobody else peeks at my camera roll today.

One Kind Of Dirty Talk That Never Fails? Compliments

I can’t stop thinking about how much your body turns me on.

I’m aching for you. Just for you.

You always know how to make me moan.

I wish I could sit on you right now, and no, I’m not talking about your lap.

I can’t stop imagining how you’d feel inside me right now.

I know I usually have a lot to say, but my sexy dream about you last night left me speechless.

You make me so wet, it’s unbelievable.

Ask For What You Want

I want to kiss you all over, every crevice, every inch...

Let’s bang soon.

I want you — now.

Let me play your sexy nurse tonight, babe.

Tie me up soon?

The next time you see each other IRL, prepare yourself for one wild reunion.

Expert:

Jess O’Reilly