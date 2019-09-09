Being away from bae is never easy, especially when you're turned on. Fortunately, there are plenty of creative ways to blow off some sexual steam, even when you're apart. Crafting texts to send your partner when you're horny is not only fun, but it can also help maintain a physical connection between you and your favorite naked person. There’s something deeply satisfying about how making someone horny can fuel your flames, too. Plus, keeping the sensual vibes on full blast while you're not together ensures that once you're reunited, you'll both be overflowing with anticipation.

According to Dr. Michelle Drouin, a professor of psychology at Purdue University Fort Wayne and an online relationship expert, the appeal of sexting can be easily explained by psychology. “It is almost like pornography, created especially for you," Drouin previously told Elite Daily. "Basically, either pornographic images or erotica — texts — crafted for you by someone you know. I think the draw is customization of sexual communication."

The fun part is that you can decide to make your texts as flirty or sexually charged as you feel comfortable with. Additionally, sexy texts are a great way to communicate about sexual fantasies that you might feel too shy to bring up in person. So, the next time you're feeling frisky and won't see each other for a while, here are some texts you can send that will definitely have you both feeling spicy.

There’s no one-size-fits-all trick to letting a guy know you’re turned on or giving a girl dirty daydreams. But these 20 texts are a pretty good place to start.

Texts That Express How Much You Miss Them

Sometimes, sending a sexy text can turn your SO on and let them know that you miss them. These texts that won't necessarily be too distracting, but they’ll still let your partner know you're missing them in more ways than one.

I was just thinking about how much I miss touching you.

I miss the feeling of your lips kissing their way down my body.

I wish you were here so I could massage every inch of you.

I miss having your arms around me.

Counting down the days until I can do dirty things to you.

I saw your Instagram Story today, and all I can say is *damn.*

Bedtime isn’t as sweet without you lying next to me.

Just saying, my bed would be a lot cozier if we could be here together.

Texts That Will Make Them Horny For You

If your goal is to make them lust after you so intensely they'll be aching to rip your clothes off, starting a naughty conversation with the following texts should do the trick.

Just woke up wishing I could sit on you.

I can't stop imagining your hands all over me.

Wish your hands were in my pants right now.

I woke up so horny, can't wait to have you back in my bed.

What are you up to later tonight? I'd love to tell you about all the things I'd do to you if you were here.

Can you guess what I'm doing right now? Here's a clue: It'll definitely turn you on.

I was just thinking about the last time your mouth was on me.

You starred in my sex dream last night. How badly do you want to hear about it?

You know that vibrator you bought for me? FYI, it definitely still works (though not as well as you do).

I’m so ridiculously wet for you right now.

I’ll tell you about one of my fantasies if you tell me one of yours.

I just took the sexiest nudes... I think they might kill you.

Even though being away from a partner can be a bit of a bummer, exchanging scandalous texts is a great way to keep the fire burning. And once you're back together, you'll both be dying to get back between the sheets.

Expert:

Dr. Michelle Drouin, a professor of psychology at Purdue University Fort Wayne and an online relationship expert