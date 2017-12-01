If diamonds are a girl’s best friend, then crystals are her wing woman. Whether you’re a single woman looking for a relationship or you’re partnered and looking to keep things hot, adding crystals for love to your repertoire is worth considering — and it never hurts to have some extra luck in your pocket, on your wrist, or in the corner of your bedroom. Because even though technically there’s no such thing as magic or love potions, there is such a thing as energy — and energy can be very potent. Crystals emit a natural energy, so learning which crystals can attract love and romance could actually come in handy for you. Hey, even if you don't believe in crystals, all self-help books say you must will the good vibes into your life, and what better way to do so than with visible love crystals in your room or apartment that will remind you to put your best foot forward?

Aza Derman, a paleontology and metaphysical specialist at the Astro Gallery of Gems, told the NY Daily News that “minerals have positive energy,” and that all crystals have differing types of positive energy. “Crystals are basically expressions of chemical energy, rather than having energy,” said Derman. “One can say they are energy."

Each crystal has an identity and energy unique to it. In the same way that the energy within crystals can be transferred to our chakras to heal ailments and pains, energies of certain crystals can be used to attract things in the universe — things like love, success, and wealth.

Similarly, Judy Hall, author of the famous Crystal Bible, studies the unique properties of crystals and the best ways to harness their energies. When it comes to crystals for love, Hall writes on her blog, “Ancient jewelry was much more than mere adornment, the beautiful stones were often dedicated to the goddess of love, Venus, under her many guises — Aphrodite in Greece, Inanna or Ishtar in Babylon, Hathor in Egypt — and drew love and devotion to the wearer.”

According to Hall, pink and green-blue stones traditionally belonged to the Goddess of Love, so if you want to draw, keep, or harness love into your life, using Venus stones makes the most sense.

Read on to learn more about the crystals that might just add the extra kick to your love life that you’ve been looking for.

1. Rose Quartz For Unconditional Love

Consider this the “all-purpose” or “beginner’s love” stone. Carrying the feminine energy of compassion and peace, rose quartz is the most popular and mainstream of the quartz family. Traditionally called the Heart Stone, it’s been used as a love token since as early as 600 B.C.

A gentle and nurturing stone, this is the one you want if you’re looking for unconditional love in multiple aspects of your life. If you wear it near the heart, like on a necklace, it activates the heart chakra and promotes self-love that radiates and helps attract outward love. It’s a great stone for beginning romances and navigating the complex feelings of the many different types of love.

Maybe you need to love yourself more, or maybe you're looking to heal your familial love with a broken family member. Or maybe you’re looking for your soulmate. Whatever type of love you’re looking for, it’s a good stone to have in your house or as a piece of jewelry.

According to Hall, in her book, Love Crystals, the best way to harness unconditional love through this stone is to hold a piece in your hand while repeating an affirmation: "I attract love into my life, my life is full of love right now, my life is full of abundant love. I am a magnet for love, right now."

2. Green Aventurine To Turn Up The Romance

Green aventurine is the stone you should be after if you're looking to change your luck and change your sheets, if you know what I mean. Its name comes from the Italian term "a ventura," which means "by chance." While many associate pink with love, green is actually the more accurate representation of the heart chakra. Also classified as a “success” and “wealth” stone, this stone uses its energy to harness success in multiple areas of your life, including the bedroom.

According to Hall, this is a “more mature stone for more mature stages of love, inviting passion into the lives of those of more mature years and enabling love to be ongoing.” Think of aventurine as your mature stone for your post-college relationship. The same way copper turns green when it’s weathered, this stone is for weathering the ups and downs of your long-term relationship.

3. Pink Topaz To Find Your Soulmate

If you’re looking to up the ante and get serious in your quest for love, it may be time to invest in pink topaz. Considered a “luxurious stone,” topaz is the gold standard of manifestation stones. Rarer than your common rose quartz, it invokes a level of sophistication and opulence — like the qualities you’re looking for in your next date.

Crystal experts also believe it has lunar connections — it's color and power waxing and waning in union with the moon’s cycle. Like different moon cycles, each color of topaz can elicit different energy and purpose.

Pink topaz can help you find the real deal, and according to Hall, is more useful in finding genuine love that won't be fleeting or fizzle out with the change of the seasons. Basically, it’s your “big girl stone.” It's the one you invest in when you’re ready to get serious and stop investing in all those negative people you’ve been attracting.

4. Ruby For Hot & Heavy Romance

The stone of nobility, this is perfect for those who are looking for a decadent romance. According to CrystalVaults.com, rubies are thought to bring about a sense of power and confidence to those who wear them, which may be why it's a stone you have long seen the Queen of England don on multiple occasions. Unlike rose quartz or green aventurine, this stone does not activate the heart chakra, but the root chakra — the first chakra located at the base of the spine.

Because it activates the base chakra, it initiates our sensual pleasures, promoting increased desire and sexual energy. Let’s just say, you feel your best self when you’re adorned in rubies, and the sexual energy and confidence you’re giving off does not go unnoticed.

This is the best stone for attracting that hot and heavy one-night stand that turns into a long-term relationship (as it’s also considered a wedding stone in some cultures).

5. Amethyst, For Self-Love Before Anything Else

Amethyst crystals come in majestic, soothing shades of purple, which make them “a powerful stone for nurturing self-worth,” according to the healing experts at Tiny Rituals. They add that Amethyst is a great gem to keep around whenever your confidence is shaken.

“With more than a pinch of spiritual power, Amethyst can bring peace and healing,” according to Tiny Rituals. “It is an incredible stone to turn to when you are feeling the fierce pain of a recent breakup.” The golden rule: If you don’t love yourself, you can’t expect anyone else to love you. Amethyst will help you access that deep self-love — even when it’s buried beneath insecurities.

Experts:

Aza Derman, a paleontology and metaphysical specialist at the Astro Gallery of Gems

Judy Hall, author of the famous Crystal Bible