16 Powerful Quotes About Self-Love, To Remind Yourself You're A Boss
Sometimes, to feel like Kelly Clarkson song, you have to literally listen to a Kelly Clarkson song. No matter who you are reading or what you are listening to, inspiring people can make you feel invincible. And if you're in the market for some new motivation, or you're just looking to pump yourself up today, these powerful quotes about self-love will have you strutting your stuff like nobody's business.
Maybe you're looking to boost your confidence, or you just want to connect with your inner goddess a little more. Whatever the case, repeating positive affirmations can be a super important practice. Whether you write yourself little notes to leave around the house or stand in the mirror and repeat positive things to yourself, loving on yourself makes everything else fall into place. No matter your romantic status, being your own cheerleader means doing what's right for you. You are a flawless and important person, and you deserve to feel loved and cherished every day. Of course, loving yourself can be a life-long journey that looks different for everyone.
And whether you shout them from the mountains or write them in your journal, here are 16 quotes about self-love to remind you how amazing you really are.
- "Talk to yourself like you would to someone you love." — Brené Brown
- "You alone are enough. You have nothing to prove to anybody." — Maya Angelou
- “When you take care of yourself, you’re a better person for others. When you feel good about yourself, you treat others better." — Solange
- "It sounds so cheesy, but if you just look in the mirror and say, ‘You are beautiful’ and ‘You are worthy,’ those things really help you." — Demi Lovato
- “Caring for myself is not self-indulgence, it is self-preservation." — Audre Lorde
- "Self-love has very little to do with how you feel about your outer self. It's about accepting all of yourself." — Tyra Banks
- Your self-worth is determined by you." — Beyoncé
- "I don’t think that loving yourself is a choice. I think that it’s a decision that has to be made for survival." — Lizzo
- "I say to myself, 'You are bold, you are brilliant, and you are beautiful. You will not let other people's words affect you." — Ashley Graham
- "I'm my own competition." — Cardi B.
- "Loving yourself isn't vanity, it's sanity." — Katrina Mayer
- "With honesty and self-love, you can feel whole again." — Ke$ha
- "Love yourself unconditionally, just as you love those closest to you despite their faults." — Les Brown
- "To fall in love with yourself is the first secret to happiness." —Robert Morely
- "Love yourself first, and everything else falls into line.” — Lucille Ball
- "Confidence makes you sexy.” — Queen Latifah