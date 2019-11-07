16 Powerful Quotes About Self-Love, To Remind Yourself You're A Boss

Sometimes, to feel like Kelly Clarkson song, you have to literally listen to a Kelly Clarkson song. No matter who you are reading or what you are listening to, inspiring people can make you feel invincible. And if you're in the market for some new motivation, or you're just looking to pump yourself up today, these powerful quotes about self-love will have you strutting your stuff like nobody's business.

Maybe you're looking to boost your confidence, or you just want to connect with your inner goddess a little more. Whatever the case, repeating positive affirmations can be a super important practice. Whether you write yourself little notes to leave around the house or stand in the mirror and repeat positive things to yourself, loving on yourself makes everything else fall into place. No matter your romantic status, being your own cheerleader means doing what's right for you. You are a flawless and important person, and you deserve to feel loved and cherished every day. Of course, loving yourself can be a life-long journey that looks different for everyone.

And whether you shout them from the mountains or write them in your journal, here are 16 quotes about self-love to remind you how amazing you really are.

Shutterstock