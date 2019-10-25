If You're Nervous About Dating, Here's How To Feel More Confident

With dating comes the possibility of rejection, and if a date goes poorly or someone turns you down for a date, you might start questioning your worthiness. Rejection can cause you to look inward and wonder, "Am I not smart enough? Am I not interesting enough?" Try to remember that you don't really know the people you're dating, but you do know yourself, and you know yourself far better than those dates do.

Bennett explained how self-critical thoughts can warp your idea of how potential dates may see you and, consequently, how you see yourself. "Cognitive distortions are unhelpful and illogical thoughts, and when you meet new people, your brain is sending them out en masse," he said. "For example, thoughts like, 'They think I'm weird,' and, 'They won't bother calling me back,' are two distortions."

House also pointed out that allowing rejection to override your sense of self does major damage to your confidence. "While those fears and insecurities might be taking hold of your mind, thoughts, and therefore attitude and confidence, the truth is that you don’t know [potential dates] well enough to know if they are worthy of it," she said. "Remember who you are, what you stand for, what you have to offer and bring to the table. And then bring it!" Being rejected says nothing about your character, and your success in dating says nothing about how worthy you are of being loved.