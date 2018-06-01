These 4 Zodiac Signs Have Super High Sex Drives

Addictive Stock / Joy Zamora/Addictive Stock/Getty Images
If you had your way, how often would you be throwing a horizontal party? Weekly? Daily? Hourly? Have you ever been accused of having a libido that was too high? Or had partners who just couldn't seem to keep up? Well, chances are you’re one of the zodiac signs with the highest sex drives, so, in other words baby, you were born that way. And lucky you! I mean, aside from all the orgasms, frequent sex has a ton of health benefits (when practiced safely, obvs).
While libido fluctuates based on everything from hormones to the presence or absence of a potential partner to your emotional state at a particular time, whether or not you have a high libido is really only understandable in relationship to your own sex drive. In other words, are you especially frisky in comparison to... yourself?
While your zodiac sign may be partially responsible, there are some things that can make your own sex drive feel more intense. Times of decreased stress make for an increased libido, which totally makes sense since being stressed out is not the sexiest of feelings. Recurring good sex also makes for a higher sex drive — whether you’re part of a pair or flying solo: good sex begets the desire for more good sex, in other words. Exercising more often can also make for enhanced desire, because it can decrease stress, release feel-good chemicals like endorphins, and generally make you feel more confident — feeling good about yourself is always an upper, too. And lest we forget, the days surrounding ovulation are a peak horny time for folks who menstruate. But being born under a certain zodiac sign probably doesn’t hurt, either.
So, if you just so happen to be born under any of the following signs, if your inner monolgue is basically “'Sex sex? Sex sex sex?'" then chances are you are blessed with the highest of high sex drives. So go on, have some fun (again, safely and responsibly, please) and just reap all those rewards.