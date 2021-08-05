You Need To See Ari Fournier's Mushy Birthday IG For Cole Sprouse

If you haven’t already seen Ari Fournier’s birthday Instagram for Cole Sprouse, then you need to check it out ASAP. In honor of the Riverdale actor’s 29th birthday on Aug. 4, his Montreal-based model GF posted a series of pics to Instagram along with a cute AF caption. “I’m very happy you were born ❤️ Happy birthday my love,” she wrote. So I think it’s safe to say these two are the real deal, right?

Dating rumors first started circulating about the two in February 2021 after the pair was reportedly spotted out grabbing brunch together in Vancouver. "Riverdale star Cole Sprouse was spotted over the weekend taking his new girlfriend, Montreal-based model Ari Fournier, to some of his favorite spots in Vancouver," Page Six reported at the time. "The pair went for brunch in the city’s historic Gastown neighborhood, before continuing on a walking tour of the area."

Those rumors hit a fever pitch in May, when the Daily Mail published photos of Sprouse kissing Fournier after a reported dinner date in Los Angeles. However, neither Sprouse nor Fournier confirmed dating speculation until July, when Sprouse became IG official with Fournier to “piss off” his fans, as he joked in his Instagram Story.

Before Fournier, Sprouse was linked to model Reiña Silva, with whom he was reportedly seen cuddling in Vancouver in October 2020, though little else was heard about the maybe-relationship after that. And of course, before Silva, Sprouse dated his Riverdale co-star, Lili Reinhart. Sprouse and Reinhart dated on-and-off for nearly three years before calling it quits in March 2020, though Sprouse didn’t go public with the split until August. One year later, it’s clear he’s moved on, and I couldn’t be happier for him.

Sprouse wasn’t the only one to get birthday love on Aug. 4. His twin brother, Dylan, also got a sweet IG shout-out from his longtime girlfriend, model Barbara Palvin. “Happy birthday to the one and only, the funniest, the handsomest, the bestest guy who ever walked the Earth, my partner in all board and video games, the Naruto to my Sasuke. I love you ♥️,” she captioned a carousel of videos and pics. Cute!

I don’t know if the Sprouse twins have gone on any double dates with Palvin and Fournier yet, but if they do, I really hope they document it.