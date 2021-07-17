Cole Went IG Official With His New GF Ari To "Piss Off" His Fans

Cole Sprouse is fully aware not all of his fans love seeing him with a new girlfriend, so he made a quick joke about it while confirming his relationship. Finally, there’s absolute proof that Sprouse is off the market, and it came straight from the horse’s mouth. As a funny wink to his devoted fans, Cole Sprouse joked he was about to “piss off” his fans right before he went Instagram official with girlfriend Ari Fournier, whom he had been rumored to be dating for months.

ICYMI, rumors that Sprouse and Fournier were dating go all the way back to February 2021. After an initial report, there wasn’t a ton of development for a few months, but on May 31, the Daily Mail published pics of Sprouse kissing Fournier after a dinner date. Even though the pics came out, the couple still didn’t ‘fess up about their romance. However, it seems that Sprouse finally decided to reveal the truth in the most Cole fashion he knows. On Friday, July 16, he posted a photo of his boo on Instagram with the caption "Tippi and the birds,” a reference to the classic film The Birds from director Alfred Hitchcock, which starred Tippi Hedren. The pic showed Fournier in a trendy tropical outfit and a pair of rose-colored sunglasses. Sprouse wasn’t pictured with her, though, because he was obvi the photographer.

If sharing the snapshot wasn’t enough, Sprouse also posted on his Instagram Stories, writing, “Time to piss off the 14yos again,” a gut-wrenching shoutout to his young fans. His Stories thread included more pictures of Fournier in the same outfit.

There’s no question that Sprouse and Fournier are booed-up now, but in late February, the rumors were just beginning. After they were reportedly spotted having brunch in Vancouver, Page Six detailed the date, reporting it was in the “city’s historic Gastown neighborhood,” where they also took a walking tour.

Before the rumors circulated about Sprouse and Fournier, the Riverdale actor was linked to model Reiña Silva back in 2020. They were reportedly seen cuddling in Vancouver that October, but that was the only sighting, so it seems that didn’t go anywhere.

Fournier is Sprouse’s first official relationship after his on-and-off relationship with Lili Reinhart. The Riverdale costars dated for nearly three years before calling it quits in March 2020.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Although Sprouse is usually very private (he and Reinhart both revealed little about their relationship), it does seem he wants to acknowledge that he’s found love again with Fournier. Whether the pair will stay private or be a little more open to sharing with the public is unclear, so those who ship them will just have to wait and see.