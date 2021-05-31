Cole Sprouse Was Spotted Making Out With His Model GF, So Looks Like They're Official

Though they first sparked dating rumors way back in February 2021, it seems like Cole Sprouse and his new GF are finally (maybe) official. On May 31, the Daily Mail published photos of Cole Sprouse kissing Ari Fournier, his rumored new girlfriend, after a reported dinner date in Los Angeles. Neither Sprouse nor Fournier has confirmed the maybe-romance themselves, but based on the pics, it seems like these two are a legit item to me.

In late February, the pair was reportedly spotted grabbing brunch together in Vancouver, where Sprouse was busy filming Riverdale. "Riverdale star Cole Sprouse was spotted over the weekend taking his new girlfriend, Montreal-based model Ari Fournier, to some of his favorite spots in Vancouver," Page Six reported at the time. "The pair went for brunch in the city’s historic Gastown neighborhood, before continuing on a walking tour of the area." The two were reportedly seen getting coffee together a few days later, per JustJared Jr., but little has been heard about the maybe-couple since then... until now, that is.

Before Fournier, Sprouse was linked to model Reiña Silva, with whom he was reportedly seen cuddling in Vancouver in October 2020, though the relationship rumors fizzled out soon after that initial sighting. And of course, before Silva, Sprouse dated his Riverdale co-star, Lili Reinhart.

Sprouse and Reinhart dated on-and-off for nearly three years before calling it quits in March 2020, though Sprouse didn’t go public with the split until August. In an uncharacteristically candid IG post, the actor wrote, "Lili and I initially separated in January of this year, deciding to more permanently split in March. What an incredible experience I had, I'll always feel lucky and cherish that I had the chance to fall in love. I wish her nothing but the utmost love and happiness moving forward. All I'll say about it, anything else you hear doesn't matter."

Since then, Reinhart has seemingly remained single, and while Sprouse has kept his own relationship status on the DL, it def seems like he’s officially moved on. Here’s hoping fans will see more of Sprouse and Fournier soon, because I’m into it.