You know who looks a lot like Lili Reinhart? Cole Sprouse's rumored new girlfriend, Ari Fournier. The pair sparked dating rumors in February of 2021 after they were spotted out grabbing brunch together in Vancouver. "Riverdale star Cole Sprouse was spotted over the weekend taking his new girlfriend, Montreal-based model Ari Fournier, to some of his favorite spots in Vancouver," Page Six reported at the time. "The pair went for brunch in the city’s historic Gastown neighborhood, before continuing on a walking tour of the area."

News of the rumored new relationship came almost exactly a year after Sprouse split from long-time on-again/off-again girlfriend Lili Reinhart. “Lili and I initially separated in January of this year, deciding to more permanently split in March,” Sprouse shared via Instagram in August 2020. “What an incredible experience I had, I’ll always feel lucky and cherish that I had the chance to fall in love. I wish her nothing but the utmost love and happiness moving forward. All I’ll say about it, anything else you hear doesn’t matter.”

Considering the fact that neither Sprouse nor Fournier have said anything about the relationship rumors yet, it's not totally clear if they're actually official. That said, whether or not she's his girlfriend, Fournier seems pretty cool. Here are a few things to know about her:

She's a model. Fournier is a model who's signed with many agencies, including Elite Los Angeles, Elite Miami, Elite NYC, Folio Montreal, and Premier Models. She talked a bit about the start to her modeling career in her first-ever YouTube video, posted on Apr. 22, 2020. "I got scouted when I was 15. I got scouted on Instagram and they asked me to come in the agency and they took some Polaroids and they asked me if I wanted to sign a contract with them," she shared. "So, I signed a contracted with my mother agency and I started modeling at the same time as school because I was so young. I was only 15. So, for the two first years of my career, I was just modeling sometimes on weekends or maybe once or twice a week." After graduating high school, she worked hard to break into the U.S market and eventually was able to make it happen. "Five agencies offered me, including pretty much all of the agencies that I was looking up to," she said. "So, I signed with Elite New York at that moment. From there, they signed me with Elite LA and Elite Miami and I started working in the U.S."

She's French-Canadian. According to Seventeen, Fourier is of French-Canadian descent and is reportedly based in Montreal.

She's bilingual. Fournier speaks English and French.e

She's 22. Fournier announced she'd turned 22 with an Instagram post on Aug. 29, 2020 that she simply captioned, "22 🥳."

She's got major horse girl energy. One quick scroll through her Instagram profile makes it clear Fournier loves herself a good horse moment. Case in point:

"Ari" is a nickname for "Ariane" According to Folio Agency, her full name is actually "Ariane Fournier."

She's a hard worker. "People don’t realize that it’s not as glamorous as it seems, it takes a lot of hard work and perseverance," Fournier explained when asked by Folio what she believes is a misconception about her profession. In one of her YouTube videos, she talked about a modeling trip to China she took after high school that highlighted her perseverance. "I went to China for my first modeling trip which was honestly really intense. It was quite difficult. It was something, let me say," she shared with a laugh. "Then I went to Barcelona, which was amazing… I’m happy that I kept pushing because, when I went to China, I was kind of questioning, ‘Is this career for me? I’m not sure if I like it,’ and I was so lucky to have an amazing support system around me. A lot of people believed in me and kept me pushing. Then I went to Barcelona and Milan and, from that moment, I started liking it."

She's a sucker for sweet potato fries. During an interview with Folio, she dubbed them her "guilty pleasure."

She loves a good pair of Levi's. Fournier told Folio her Levi's are her favorite item of clothing.

She has a great hack for waking herself up in the morning. Another fun tidbit from that same interview? She noted that she starts every day by splashing her face "with ice-cold water"