23 Classic Dating Questions You Should Ask Before Getting In A Relationship

Let me tell you a little secret. Once upon a time, people actually met in real life to date. Dating can be a wonderful way to date and hit it off with potential partners. Why go outside and meet people when you can just swipe left or right on a screen from the comfort of your bed? Since cuffing season is right around the corner, you may be looking for someone to curl up on the couch and drink hot chocolate with. You might even be looking for classic dating questions you should ask before getting in a relationship. And you wouldn’t be the only one — according to a 2018 Elite Daily study of 119 participants ages 18 to 38, the best month to start a relationship is October.

"With the holidays just around the corner, singles consciously or subconsciously long [for] a special someone that they can either bring home or tell their family about, and they are laying the groundwork in October," Alessandra Conti, a matchmaker at Matchmakers In The City, previously told Elite Daily. "People are also more grounded when it comes to work or school: It is no longer the very first weeks of school where everything is new and exciting, and students have fallen into more of a pattern in their lives. Depending on [your] career, October is a steady month, and there is no longer the temptation of sunbathing during the day, so single office-goers will set their sights on evening cold-weather indoor activities."

If you’re looking for someone to light your fire while literally lighting a fire this cuffing season, the following 23 questions may be helpful — whether you’re trying to find a date or start a long-term relationship.

If you had to name your greatest motivation in life, what would it be?

I can't tell you the number of times I've seen a relationship falter because the two people were on different pages.

How important is taking space for yourself?

Raise your hand if you know that couple that’s always together, no matter what. Everybody? Cool.

How often are you open with your feelings?

Open and honest communication is the foundation of a healthy relationship.

What’s your sense of humor?

Do you make a lot of dad jokes?

What’s your zodiac sign?

Are we astrologically compatible?

How often do you like to have sex?

Do we have similar sex drives?

Do you have any siblings?

Are you a middle child?

How do you prefer to communicate?

Are you a texter? A caller? A DMer?

What’s your love language?

Mine is acts of service, closely followed by giving gifts.

What’s your dream job?

Do you want to be an astronaut when you grow up? An accountant? An influencer?

What were you like in high school?

Did you prefer tests or papers? Were you a crammer or a planner?

What object can’t you live without?

Is it your laptop? Your guitar? Your Pokemon cards?

Regardless of your actual age, do you consider yourself an adult?

Honestly, adulting is hard. I’m in my twenties and still feel like a teenager.

What piece of advice would you give your younger self?

Probably not to get that haircut. You know the one.

Do you ever act out of spite?

How two people work through conflict is very important.

How frequently do you bathe or shower?

Hygiene! Is! A! Must!

How do you communicate when you’re upset?

Everybody has different impulses when it comes to communicating negative feelings.

Do you value words of affirmation?

How often do you verbalize your feeling for the people you love?

Which of the following best describes your typical demeanor?

Are you high-key or low-key?

How are you most likely to show your partner you care?

Words, actions, gifts, or touch?

Do you prioritize work-life balance?

You can’t serve others without serving yourself.

Are you a morning person?

I am not a morning person, so you better brew up a pot of coffee!

Where do you see yourself in five years?

Not actually important, but seriously, who writes these questions?

Have a safe and happy cuffing season, y’all!

Additional reporting by Iman Hariri-Kia.