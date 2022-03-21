While every relationship is different, here are two common money arguments couples have.

Differences In Spending Habits

Opposites can attract — even when it comes to handling money. We get it: You love ordering a $6 latte from your favorite local coffee shop every day, but your partner is committed to making coffee at home. Or perhaps your partner impulsively shops online while you can’t recall the last time you added anything to a cart (tell me your secrets, please). It’s not unusual for relationships to have a spender and a saver: 17% of Gen Z and millennial couples say this dynamic is the hardest financial challenge in their relationships, according to the 2021 Magnify Money survey.

Lauryn, 30, a writer in Toronto, likes to use Uber sometimes while her partner is committed to only using public transportation. “The one time it was a bigger deal was when I went on a trip without him and didn’t realize that my Uber account was hooked up to his credit card,” she explains. “I had hoped to keep it a secret, but he saw the credit card statement and learned that I had spent hundreds on Ubers during a weeklong trip. In the end, we laughed about it — but it led to us having a good conversation about how we spend our money on non-necessities we enjoy, both separately and together.”

For other couples, income inequality adds another layer of complexity to the way people spend in a relationship. “My last partner made more money, so his choices were based on his income and affinity for the finer things, whereas I have more casual and simple taste,” says Katie, 28, a social worker in Illinois. Growing up with different financial backgrounds can also shape money habits. Morgan, 28, who works in operations in New York, shares that she can turn to her parents for financial support while her partner doesn’t have the option. “That affects how we see employment, travel, quality of life, and risk,” she tells Elite Daily.

To help create balance, Danetha Doe, a financial wellness educator and the creator of Money & Mimosas, suggests having a conversation to learn why each person spends a certain way and then setting resolutions together. Once you have goals in place, you can help each other stay accountable and work toward achieving them.

Saving And Spending For The Future

Couples are stronger when they work as a team. And for that to happen, an important step is to agree on when to save and spend to reach a combined goal. Unsurprisingly, nearly 9 in 10 couples are saving for something, according to a 2021 study by TD Bank. “We both want to own a home this year, so we really scrutinize all purchases we make,” explains Shantel*, 26, a marketing specialist in Texas.

Sophie, 26, a senior program coordinator in Illinois, says she’s making plans with her partner to travel and figure out their long-term goals, like where they’ll eventually settle down. But no matter what couples want to accomplish, it’s important to set a timeframe and work backward to create a strategy. “For example, if your goal is to save $20K for a wedding in a year, you need to break that down to see how much you have to save each month and add that to your budget,” Williams says.

Anjie and RJ, a married couple (who don’t share their last name online), are financial experts and hosts of the Rich by Intention podcast. They also recommend discussing your progress. “Celebrate the small wins and milestones along the way to make saving for your goals fun,” they emphasize.