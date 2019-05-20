Kate Middleton is known for blending bespoke designer items with more affordable pieces to create an aspirational but achievable wardrobe. One fashion staple that the Duchess of Cambridge keeps in her closet for her sportier, more casual events, is her white Superga sneakers. Middleton has been spotted out and about in these sneakers for years. She presumably has more than one pair — how else would you explain how they’ve stayed so spotless? — but even so, it’s a bit of a thrill to be able to buy the same shoes as the future queen (consort) of England. The best part is there are a number of places where you can buy Kate Middleton’s fave white sneakers and they only cost $65.

The duchess has at least one pair of Superga sneakers: a six-eyelet version of the $65 five-eyelet sneakers available on a number of websites. The only difference between the exact pair that Middleton wore to a sailing event in Plymouth, England, on Sunday, July 31, and the ones you can grab right now is that sixth eyelet.

If I’m being honest, the eyelets have nothing to do with why I’ve been obsessed with this pair of sneakers every time the duchess steps out in them. I’d bet actual money (of which I do not have excessive amounts) that even eagle-eyed fans of the royals would give you nothing but compliments if you showed up in a pair of five-eyelet Superga sneakers.

White sneakers are a summertime staple, and believe me when I say I've gone through my fair share of Converse, Keds, and Vans in my day. You don’t often see the duchess in sneakers, she’s more of a formal heels kind of gal, but on the rare occasions she does don kicks, she makes sure they're cute AF.

For her recent visit to a sailing race in Plymouth, Kate steered her style toward nautical vibes. She wore a navy and white striped sweater with quarter-length sleeves and a pair of flared white shorts from Holland Cooper, plus her Supergas. She accessorized the ‘fit with a pair of $22 gold hoop earrings and her sapphire engagement ring.

This is far from the first time she’s worn this particular pair of kicks, though she does seem to save them for summer events or trips to warmer climates. During her Caribbean tour in March 2022, Middleton wore her Supergas on a tour of ancient ruins in the rainforests of Belize.

She also wore the sneakers during a trip to Scotland in May 2021. On the final day of the royal tour, Middleton wore her Supergas with a posh and preppy Ralph Lauren sweater, those super affordable gold hoop earrings, and a pair of black, casual slacks.

On a 2019 trip to the Back to Nature garden for the Chelsea Flower Show, she decided to give her feet a break from her sky-high heels and opt for something a little more practical. Natch, she managed to whip up a seriously dreamy summer outfit in the process, and I'm this close to shopping the look from head to toe. I'll most likely be starting at toe, though, because her sneakers are surprisingly affordable. Like, under $70. Amazing.

Where To Buy Kate Middleton’s Favorite White Sneakers

The white-blouse-tan-pants-white-kicks combo is an absolutely perfect summer outfit recipe, and since the Superga 2750 Cotu Classic White Sneaker can be worn with just about anything, it's a must for anyone's summer footwear collection. I love to wear them dressed down with denim shorts and a crop top, but Middleton's slightly more formal, work-appropriate approach is just as good, if not way better.

While some of the duchess’ most memorable looks are beyond the budgets of everyday people like me, her favorite sneakers are definitely attainable. It’s a lovely reminder that money cannot buy you class and even the classiest of royals like an affordable fashion find.