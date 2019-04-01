Throughout history, sneakers have usually held a permanent place in everyone’s closet, especially mine. As someone who grew up playing sports, I’ve often found myself venturing towards a mix of what's considered masculine and feminine fashion. While a good pair of Chucks, Adidas Classics, or Nike Air Force 1’s have always been in my sneaker style Rolodex, I’ve sometimes felt discouraged from taking the bigger risk of combining a bold sneaker with a more formal item of clothing. Luckily all of that has changed ever since sneaker trends have become ubiquitous in the world of high fashion.

Now sneakers possess the unique ability to dress up or dress down any given outfit. And with several sneakers hitting the market in 2019, there is surely something for everyone to add value to their wardrobe. Here are thirteen of the hottest sneakers dropping this year.

1. Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG Shattered Backboard 3.0 Courtesy of Nike Release date: Oct. 26, retailing for $160 Bold color blocking is something the Jordan Brand has always nailed, and the “Shattered Backboard” 3.0 will be no different. While no verified images of the newest iteration of the Air Jordan 1 have been released, the shoes are described to have a Black, Pale Vanilla, and Starfish color scheme (which fits perfectly with its fall release date).

2. Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 Clay Courtesy Of Adidas Release Date: March 30, retailing for $220 You can’t talk about sneakers without mentioning the name Yeezy at some point and the adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 Clay makes it easy to talk about. The newest iteration will have earthy hue, making it a highly anticipated springtime staple.

3. Nike SB X Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG Light Bone Courtesy of Hypebeast Release date: May 25, retailing for $175 Some shoes you'll want to buy because you know they just get better with time and the Nike SB x Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG Light Bone is the perfect shoe for that weathered look. The shoe’s leather materials are constructed to reveal new color patterns as they age. This means that as you continue to wear the shoe, the grey body will slowly become a soft pink while the dark black swoosh will fade to crimson. With the “Light Bones,” you’ll basically get two shoes for the price of one.

4. Vans Slip-On ‘Mash Up’ Shoe Courtesy Of Vans Release date: April or May, retailing for $60 Leave it to Vans to figure out a way to combine our love of a well-crafted sticker collection and a comfortable low-top shoe. The “Mash Up” design if the perfect choice for someone who wants a basic slip-on with an elevated design. Right now the shoe is only available overseas but is expected to hit the U.S. markets full force in the coming weeks.

5. Air Jordan 11 Low WMNS Orange Trance Courtesy Of Nike Release date: May 4, retailing for $185 While women’s shoes often get left out of the hype surrounding sneaker releases, the Air Jordan 11 Low WMNS Orange Trance is such a sleek and trendy iteration of the Jordan 11 Low that some men may find themselves testing them out. Mockup images of the highly anticipated style show a stark contrast between the white top and orange patent leather bottom.

6. Sacai x Nike Blazer Mid Courtesy Of Nike Release date: April 19, retailing for $140 Sacai first debuted a sneaker collab with Nike at Paris fashion week with the LDV, released in early March, and the Blazer Mid. The multi-layered look uses two pairs of laces and two tongues, making it appear as though you are wearing two pairs of shoes. The exaggerated style if perfect for someone who likes to add a trippy element to their wardrobe.

7. Adsum x Reebok Pyro Courtesy Of Reebok Release Date: Out now, retailing for $115 With the '90s making a full-court press of a comeback, it only makes sense that Reebok is re-releasing their classic 1992 Pyro silhouette with an Adsum twist. The shoe incorporates a blue and citron green color pattern with a cream suede and a white mesh upper, making it the perfect shoe for Spring or Summer.

8. Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG WMNS Panda Courtesy Of House Of Heat Release date: April 26, retailing for $160 This well-executed iteration of the classic Air Jordan 1 is as close to the 1985 OG Black/White that you can get. The best part about the shoe is where it gets its name. The “Panda” nickname references the black, fur-textured areas of the shoe.

9. Game Of Thrones x Adidas Ultra Boost Collection Courtesy Of Adidas Release Date: Out now, retailing for $180 Why not make an entrance to your “Game of Thrones” viewing party with an Ultra Boost shoe that represents your favorite houses, group, or character. Choose between shoes representing the Night’s Watch, the White Walkers, House Targaryen, the Targaryen’s dragons, House Stark, and House Lannister.

10. Missing Link X Nike Air Max Susan Courtesy Of Nike Release date: April 9, retailing for $170 Who doesn’t love a shoe collab with an upcoming movie? Well, the upcoming Missing Link x Nike Air Max Susan takes inspiration from Mr. Link, the main character of LAIKA’s new film, “Missing Link.” The coolest thing about the Missing Link shoe is that depending on who’s wearing it, the shoe could either mirror the whimsical style of the movie’s protagonist or appear to be inspired by Gucci or another high fashion brand.

11. Reebok Aztrek Double Courtesy Of Reebok Release Date: Out now, retailing for $100 For those unafraid to “Sport The Unexpected,” as Reebok put it in their newest campaign, the Aztrek double is the best addition to any closet. Like many of its other 2019 shoes, the Aztrek embraces the classic Reebok ‘90s silhouette while incorporating synthetic suede and an asymmetrical finish to stand apart from the rest. The shoe is also extremely durable and comfortable thanks to the soft Hexalite technology.

12. Air Jordan 11 Low Blue Snakeskin Courtesy Of Nike Release Date: April 19, retailing for $185 To put it plainly, the Air Jordan 11 Low Blue Snakeskin is for those who consider themselves bold. This re-release incorporates classic styling of the 2001 iteration with a navy snakeskin-textured mudguard for the opulent look. Also, the icy blue translucent outsole is sure to result in multiple double-takes a day.

13. Air Jordan 4 Bred Courtesy Of Nike Release Date: May 4, retailing for $220 You’ll be hard pressed to find a sneakerhead who isn’t incredibly hyped for Air Jordan 4 Bred to make a stylish return on the 30th anniversary of the Air Jordan 4. While specific details about the styling of the shoe are still hush-hush, there’s no denying this shoe is bound to sell out as quick as it hits the market. This shoe is made for someone who wants to walk down the street knowing men and women won’t be able to help themselves but to stare.