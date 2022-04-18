Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge, loves a coat dress. She’s also known to roll out a few key pieces in her wardrobe on repeat, as is the case with the Emilia Wickstead coat dress she wore to Easter Sunday church service at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor. Wickstead is one of Middleton’s favorite designers and this coat dress clearly made an impact on the duchess, who was photographed wearing the same ‘fit back on a trip to Luxembourg in 2017.

The gorgeous pale blue coat dress isn’t the only repeat Middleton wore on Easter Sunday. She’s also worn the deep blue Jane Taylor headband for another church service in Sandringham back in 2019. The royal completed her sustainable style look with suede pumps in a shade of blue that sat just between her headband and outerwear — and also happened to perfectly match her daughter Princess Charlotte’s tights. In fact, all the Cambridges were well-coordinated in matching, but not too matchy-matchy, shades of blue.

While the princess and the duchess shared pleats in common along with pastel blue being their looks’ primary color, Prince George got in on the theme, courtesy of his pale blue shirt and deeper blue tie. All in all, the royal family looked dapper, seasonal, and absolutely adorable.

Antony Jones/GC Images/Getty Images Antony Jones/GC Images/Getty Images Antony Jones/GC Images/Getty Images Antony Jones/GC Images/Getty Images INFO 1/4 PREV NEXT

Like much of her royal wardrobe, Middleton’s Emilia Wickstead coat dress is bespoke, so you unfortunately can’t snatch it up for yourself. You can, however, scroll through the duchess' fashion archives for more inspo because this future queen cannot get enough of Emilia Wickstead. Truly. She wore Wickstead for Princess Eugenie’s wedding in 2018, to Wimbledon in 2019, and, most recently, on her tour of the Caribbean with husband Prince William.

The first time the duchess wore this coat dress, she accessorized it a bit differently. As you can see below, Middleton played up her outerwear’s pale blue with cool-toned, off-white accessories: a pair of eggshell pumps and a nearly nude clutch.

Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images

It’s not surprising that the duchess kept this coat in her wardrobe for a repeat occasion. For one, her 2017 trip to Luxembourg was only a day long. While she wore the coat dress for a full day of engagements, the coat dress is so fabulous that it deserves a bit more time to shine. It’s also bespoke and since it was made just for Middleton, it makes sense for her to repeat the look.

It’s safe to say that the duchess is a superfan of the designer so, of course, she’d keep a custom coat like this one in her wardrobe. It’s the perfect shade of blue for Easter and the full skirt moves beautifully. 10 out of 10. No notes.