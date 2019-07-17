It's once again time to talk about my all-time favorite subject, aka Kate Middleton's fashion sense. The Duchess of Cambridge always looks like a million bucks, whether she's wearing designer duds or jeans and Superga sneakers, so when I heard that Kate Middleton’s heels at Wimbledon cost just $80 and come from one of my favorite shoe brands, I was pumped to see yet another perfect example of the Duchess making affordable fashion look luxe. That's my girl!

Let's be real for a sec: If Middleton wanted to, she could wake up every single morning and slip on a new pair of Christian Louboutin heels, because money is simply not an object when it comes to her wardrobe. Royalty can wear whatever they want, which makes her decision to rock affordable footwear on the reg all the more badass, if you ask me. We all know her favorite casual shoes of choice are cool-girl classic Superga white sneakers, but when it comes to pumps, heels, and formal looks, I always expect her to be wearing high-end brands. That said, imagine my surprise when Middleton showed up to Wimbledon wearing a pair of affordable heels I already have in my very own closet. Twinsies.

Check out Middleton rocking the most perfect ankle-strap pointed-toe nude heels:

Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

And of course, she's paired them with stockings, as the Queen prefers:

Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

Granted, Middleton's bespoke cornflower blue Emilia Wickstead dress costs around $1675, so the overall look isn't exactly, uh, affordable, but who can blame her? She's royalty, she has every right to rock a bougie dress if she wants to! Meanwhile, her heels are on the compete opposite end of the pricing spectrum. The Aldo Nicholes ($80, aldo.com) cost less than $100 bucks, which is pretty reasonable for a formal shoe.

It appears Middleton is wearing the color "Bone," but these babies come in eight color options, including a very trendy snakeskin I'd love to see her wear:

Nicholes in "Bone" $80 | Aldo Buy Now

Perhaps all of Middleton's expensive shoes have stiletto heels, and she needed something a little chunkier to stroll the grounds at Wimbledon? Who knows how she stumbled upon this affordable summer option, but I've never been so proud of a shoe in my closet. It's almost like I was at Wimbledon with Kate Middleton! In spirit, obviously. Humor me!

She did a lot of walking whilst handing out awards to the players, so she's smart for wearing a comfortable shoe with a practical heel height and width:

Shaun Botterill/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

Plus, that ankle strap ensures there won't be any accidents by keeping the shoe locked in place:

WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Note to self: Donate all other heels and spend next month's rent stocking up on the other 7 colors of the Nicholes. I don't ever want to miss an opportunity to twin with the Duchess again! Shout out to Kate for wearing affordable pieces every now and again — if only her always-perfect hair was as easy to attain as her Aldo heels. Sigh, a girl can dream.