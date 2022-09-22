Launching your own brand is a right of passage for the Kardashian-Jenners. Kylie has Kylie Cosmetics, Kourtney has Poosh, Khloe has Good American, and who could forget Kim’s SKIMS? Now, Travis Barker is the latest member of the extended Kar-Jenner universe to join the mogul club. On Tuesday, Sept. 20, Barker announced the launch of five new skin care products under his Barker Wellness Co. brand. SKKN by Kim, this is not. The new line, inspired by none other than Kourtney Kardashian, is all about nurturing your skin with just five products.

Barker’s Daily Moisturizer, Face Serum, Renewal Balm, 2-in-1 Face Cleanser and Mask, and Eye Serum are all organic and include CBD among their ingredients. Although Barker isn’t new to the wellness game — he first launched Barker Wellness in 2021 — skin care isn’t something he always cared about. “Kourtney has taught me consistency is key...and now I’m seeing results,” Barker told Elle. You have to love a teachable moment between husband and wife. The 46-year-old musician also shared that his goal for the line was to create something simple and “straightforward for anyone to follow.” While the lineup of Barker’s new skin care line might be short and sweet, the price points are high and mighty. Ahead are all the details on Barker’s new skin care line.

What Is Travis Barker's Skin Care Line?

Barker Wellness Co. started off as an organic wellness brand focused on incorporating CBD into its products. Its first offerings include pain relief creams, gummies, and drink packets. This latest launch continues to bang the CBD drum, but also includes some other seriously impressive ingredients.

The 2 in 1 Face Cleanser and Mask is rife with antioxidants while the Eye Serum includes caffeine for brightening and tightening the skin. The Face Serum contains salicylic acid, a key acne-fighting ingredient, and the Daily Moisturizer is made with bakuchiol. Last but definitely not least is the Renewal Balm. Barker Wellness Co.’s website literally describes this product as “Magic in its simplest form.” The gel-like balm includes candelilla wax and olive oil. As a bonus, all the products are also vegan.

How much does Travis Barker’s Skin Care Line cost?

The prices of Barker’s skin care products have Twitter users asking questions, so brace yourself. While the line is pricey, you won’t spend more on it than you’d drop on more well-known luxury skin care products. That said, folks are wondering why the most affordable product, the Daily Moisturizer has an $85 price tag. The 2 in 1 Face Cleanser and Mask costs $95 while the Face Serum costs $115. The Eye Serum costs $130, and, at $140, the Renewal Balm is the most expensive product in Travis Barker’s skin care line.

Where can you shop Travis Barker’s Skin Care line?

If you’ve got the budget to try out the latest Kar-Jenner skin care brand, you can currently shop Barker Wellness on the brand’s own website as well as on Revolve’s website.

Readers should note that the regulations and data surrounding marijuana, CBD, and other related products are still developing. As such, the information contained in this post should not be construed as medical or legal advice. Always consult with your doctor before trying any substance or supplement.