When it comes to lounging about in swimwear, there's one family I take all my cues from. The Kardashian-Jenners seem to enjoy more sun than anyone else I know (if their Instagram feeds are any indicator) and they're always rocking the cutest new swimsuits. As practically living at a pool or beach is perpetually my warm weather goal, I'm trying to lock down all the Kardashian vibes I can before summer arrives. Fortunately, Khloé Kardashian's Good American swimwear line 2021 recently dropped. There are sexy one pieces, classic bikinis, and some accessories — all sized from 0 through 8, which translates to XS to 5X — that you can shop now on the brand's website.

In true Kardashian style, the entire line is made up of rich neutral shades, making the collection perfect for mixing and matching pieces. Ranging from a leopard print to a taupe shade to a rich chocolate brown, the collection is the materialization of the Gen Z neutral dream. "This collection is incredible," the Kardashian wrote on Instagram while showing off the new Scoop Bikini Top ($59, Good American) and Perfect Fit Bottom ($45, Good American) in a silvery snake print. "We designed it to provide you with multiple levels of support [and] coverage to make you look and feel confident and sexy."

The swimsuits themselves range in price, from $39 to $95, although there are accessories for $29 and cover ups that extend to $139. I'm especially in love with the retro, Baywatch-look of the fashion retailer's '90s Suit ($95, Good American), although there are an overwhelming number of incredibly hot options for all of my summer needs.

In June 2020, Good American's first-ever swimwear collection sold out within five days of its launch. Pieces are already flying of the virtual shelves this time around, so you definitely don't want to drag your feet getting your 2021 beach looks. You can peep some highlights from the swimwear line below.

