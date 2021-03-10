Gen Z seems to have a different fad trending every week, but this latest one is a little surprising — and appears on track to stick around. It seems tons of people have fallen in love with an unlikely neutral shade, and you're going to want to work it into your closet ASAP. It seems the color du jour is herbal and/or chocolatey brown. You may think that styling such a subtle color is easy, but there are some nuances to know before you start wearing Gen Z's favorite shades of brown like a true fashion TikToker.

Brown is one of the more intimidating neutrals, IMO. Unlike black, it doesn't seamlessly pair with everything, and to really nail the color, you have to be a little strategic. The main way brown has endeared itself to the hearts of Gen Z, though, is through monochrome dressing that works for both maximalists and minimalists. It also doesn't hurt that this is a favorite clothing color of pretty much all of the Kardashians and Jenners. Layering a bunch of brown tones over each other creates a super dynamic effect, and with so many different shades of brown out there, it can be more fun to play with than, say, black or navy. You can mix in plaids, animal prints, and other patterns to embolden your 'fit even more.

Every new trend sounds a little daunting at first, but it's much easier than you think to get a Gen Z-approved brown look. Scroll below to check out some of the best ways to style the color.

How To Wear Brown: Sleek And Shiny Textures

Brown leather pants are a staple in Kim Kardashian's wardrobe, so that means, sooner or later, they'll be a staple in yours as well. Sleek, brown leather pants are a versatile base for any outfits you want to try — they pair amazingly with any kind of shirt, from a bra top to an oversized button-down, and the play on light adds dimension that a dark color like brown can lack.

How To Wear Brown: Corset Tops

Romantic-style corset tops are already everywhere, so consider making your next Bridgerton-inspired purchase a brown one. For the hot days, you can wear this top alone, and when fall comes, it'll look incredible and editorial under a blazer.

How To Wear Brown: Loungewear

Looking cozy isn't going out of fashion any time soon. While the tie-dye sweatsuit trend of 2020 brought vibrancy and funk into my life when I needed it, I love the sharp, put-togetherness of a brown loungewear set. Cozy clothes that I can wear on Zoom calls? Yes, please.

How To Wear Brown: Mix And Match Patterns

If brown alone feels a little blah to you, you can load up the brown patterns for some more visual interest, as Gigi Hadid did in the photo above. The neutral shade makes layering prints a hell of a lot easier. One of the simplest ways to play with patterns is to start with a pair of plaid pants, which is a good launching pad in terms of color options.

2021 Brown Color Trend: A Catsuit

Of course, if you can't be bothered to later, you can simplify your life with a brown jumpsuit or bodysuit. Throw a jacket on top, and you've got yourself the easiest, no-brainer outfit.