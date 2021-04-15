You've heard of the seeming skin care miracle that is retinol, but for those of us whose skin is a bit more sensitive, bakuchiol is taking over the skin care game. While it seems like there's a different skin care trend going viral every other week or so, this ingredient is the real deal. Plant-based bakuchiol is cropping up on IRL and virtual shelves every day in myriad forms. If you don't want to break the bank, consider some affordable bakuchiol serums to add to your beauty routine as an easy first step.

Bakuchiol, even if you've never heard of it, is already heralded for its ability to help reduce dark spots, hyperpigmentation, and breakouts, much like retinol, but without irritating skin. Although it's proven effective, retinol is a harsher vitamin A derivative, so it's not a product for everyone, especially if you have sensitive skin. That's where bakuchiol comes in. This vegan alternative is much gentler, but it still promotes the same skin cell turnover and corrective properties. Because it's so gentle, you can also use it every day.

There are a lot of different bakuchiol-filled products out there, but you'll find some of the best and affordable options below. If you want to get your skin looking dewy and healthy ASAP, you're going to want to grab one of these serums fast.

Herbivore's Bakuchiol Smoothing Serum Mini ($19, Herbivore) has an 80% success rate in only two weeks time, according to the brand. It's unscented and made with all natural ingredients, to boot. Four to six drops a day are all you need to start seeing a noticeable difference in your skin's texture. With this mini bottle, you can test its efficacy for yourself, and if you fall in love, you can spring for the full-size.

Perfect for night-time use, BYBI Bakuchiol Treatment ($10, Target) seeps deep into your skin over several hours to promote cell turnover, thus revealing a brighter complexion over time. You can add a few drops of this treatment to your favorite moisturizer or apply it directly to skin.

Beyond coming packaged in a super classy bottle, Typology's Blemish Serum ($35, Typology) targets oily and acne-prone skin and doesn't feel greasy. Joining the beloved bakuchiol in the formula is vitamin E-rich hazelnut botanical oil to help balance your skin.

ACURE's Rejuvenating Bakuchiol Serum ($14, Ulta Beauty) contains both an antioxidant and probiotic essence, as well as a moisturizing blend of ingredients, which just about gives your skin everything it wants. Just make sure you shake it before you start applying.

"This product help me reduced the breakouts and blemishes. I love the texture," one of Beauty Bay's Clarifying Serum's ($6, Beauty Bay) many five-star reviewers wrote. "It's light and soft, and my skin absorbs it fast. It's not sticky or stinky." At just $8, that sounds like a solid deal in my book.

InstaNatural's 2.5% Retinol Bakuchiol Serum ($20, iHerb) is formulated with bakuchiol and retinol, which ticks all the boxes. As I mentioned above, since retinol can be intense on your skin, it's best to use this product only two or three times a week, perhaps less if you're just starting out. However, with hyaluronic acid alongside the other ingredients, that surge of moisture should help to combat any dryness or irritation.

If you're searching for a product to integrate into both your morning and evening routines, Revolution Beauty's 1% Bakuchiol Serum ($11, Revolution Beauty) is a must-try. It's made with sensitive skin in mind; the formula is ultra-gentle, can be used with any skin type, and is free of any irritating fragrances.

Packed with, of course, bakuchiol, as well as probiotics for a healthy microbiome and carrot seed oil as a hydrating, anti-inflammatory ingredient, Good Light's We Come In Peace Probiotic Serum ($24, Good Light Beauty) has all the stuff you want and none of what you don't. Consider this lightweight, super dreamy serum the healthiest, most delicious smoothie for your face.

Free of parabens, phthalates, sulfates, and everything else your skin doesn't want, Farm RX's Bakuchiol Serum ($44, Avon) sticks to the good stuff. According to its website, 91% of users reportedly healthier-looking skin in only one week. And, unlike retinol, it doesn't promote photo-sensitivity, so you can be a little less wary of the sun.

Aside from the dreamy packaging (I mean, look at it!!), Beekman 1802's Dream Booster Bakuchiol Beta-Retinol Serum ($23, Ulta Beauty) helps minimize the appearance of pores, reduce signs of wrinkles and fine lines, and delivers a solid dose of hydration with sunflower, jojoba, and squalane.