Scorpios are known for being a bit dramatic. As a supermodel and a Scorpio, Kendall Jenner has embraced more than one massively dramatic style transformation. Whether it’s changing up her hair for the runway or getting rid of it altogether as she did with her brows for the 2022 Met Gala, this member of the Kardashian-Jenner clan is down to change up her look. So far, Jenner’s aesthetic adventurousness has been firmly planted in the semi-permanent arena. At least that’s what fans thought until photographer Stevie Dance shared an Instagram post featuring a scantily clad Jenner with a huge tattoo in a rather scandalous spot. The internet immediately wanted to know whether Kendall Jenner really got a scorpion tattoo on her butt, but fans weren’t left wondering for long.

On Thursday, Sept. 29, Dance posted a photo of Jenner half-sitting on a plastic chair, the better to show off a large tattoo on her rear. Once you get over the “Kendall Jenner has a giant tattoo on her butt” of it all and get to reading the caption on Dance’s post, it becomes pretty clear that Jenner’s tattoo was more of an aesthetic adjustment rather than a permanent decision. The photo was taken as part of a shoot for British glossy Pop Magazine and Fara Homidi, the artist behind the faux ink, was specifically called out for her handiwork in the caption.

If there was any doubt that the ink was a one-off, Homidi’s comment on Dance’s original post clears that right up. “[W]hen @stevie_dance asks you to hand paint a 🦂 and do it fast….you just go go go. LU, thanks for this moment S, and for your generosity @kendalljenner,” Homidi commented soon after the image went live. There you have it, folks. The scorpion was hand-painted onto Jenner’s derrière at the last minute, something superfans of the KarJenners probably could have told you given the supermodel’s ink history.

Jenner’s real tattoos are super tiny and include two minor finger tats and an inner lip tattoo. If she were to really add another one, chances are it wouldn’t be so massive. This also isn’t the first time Jenner has gotten fake ink on in the name of her art. In 2017, she showed off a faux snake tattoo that took up her entire thigh for a V Magazine shoot.

Even though she keeps her real tattoos small, Jenner is actually one of the most tattooed members of her family. The list of tattooed KarJenners is short and, more often than not, major ink moments in the family are washable. Kim Kardashian is famously opposed to tattooing her own body, though she doesn’t seem to mind when her beaus get tatted in her honor. Khloé Kardashian has had one tattoo removed, but still has two small ones, and little sister Kylie Jenner has a small number of tiny tattoos including a matching butterfly shared with Travis Scott and one in honor of her daughter, Stormi.

Given that her siblings — minus the very tatted up Rob Kardashian — keep their tattoos minimal, if Jenner was to honor her zodiac sign, it would most likely be in the form of an itty bitty scorpion (maybe an emoji?) in a place where it could easily be hidden. Still, showing off a giant scorpion tattoo on her butt via a nearly naked Instagram post is a very Scorpio — and very KarJenner — move.