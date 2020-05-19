Kendall Jenner knows how to stand out from the crowd. Even in her famous family, Jenner has carved out a distinctive career path and thrives on living life by her own rules, and she isn't afraid to admit it. Kendall Jenner's tattoos are perfectly unique, just like her.

Jenner is a successful runway model, spokesperson, and reality star, but she doesn't let any of her work define who she is as a person, aka, she is true to herself no matter what job she's currently working on. Fans love keeping up with the semi-private supermodel who always keeps it real. When it comes to Jenner's ink, she has a variety of small but powerful tattoos that speak a thousand words, and it's clear she's handpicked each one to represent something meaningful to her.

While Jenner loves to showcase her individuality and express herself with her tattoos, each one she sports is somewhat hidden. "I really like tattoos," Jenner explained in a blog post on her app in 2015. (Jenner's app was later shut down in 2019.) "I definitely want more eventually, I just don't know what I would get right now. I don't have anything in mind. You'll just have to wait and see!"

Now that it's clear how Jenner feels about tattoos, let's take a look at all of her tiny tattoos.

1. A Broken Heart

Jenner explained in the same blog post on her since-deleted app that her and Hailey Baldwin got matching broken heart tattoos on their left middle fingers in 2015. Jenner's is white, while Baldwin's is red. Jenner shared that it kind of represents "the devil side."

2. A Full Heart

Like her previously mentioned tattoo, Jenner has another heart (a not-broken one) inked on her right middle finger. According to Jenner's blog post, that one represents her angel side.

3. "Meow"

Jenner famously got the word "Meow" tattooed on the inside of her bottom lip, a choice she came to regret.

"I was drunk. I was not thinking," Jenner told Ellen DeGeneres in March 2018. "[It] was literally the first thing that came to my mind... my drunk thoughts. I feel like it would have been a good place to put a boyfriend's name. It's just fattiness or is it muscle... bone hurts really bad."