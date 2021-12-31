I Would Like To Petition That Kourtney Make These Faux Tattoos Real

OMG, Kourtney Kardashian is all inked up like her fiancé. In an Instagram post with her boo Travis Barker, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star looks so different with full sleeves of tattoos. But if you’re curious about whether they’re real or not, you should know the look is anything but permanent.

Barker shared the Instagram post of him and Kardashian on Dec. 28, and you might recognize the original photo from summer 2021. The pic comes from a June 25 thread of images that Kardashian originally posted on Instagram, which showed her cuddled up on Barker’s lap, wearing a black satin cut-out dress, and holding his hand. At the time, Kardashian showed off a fake silver tooth, but there was no ink to be seen on her bod. Thanks to Barker, he took the throwback pic and switched it up by using a filter made by influencer Cheyenne Randall, whose art often includes inked-up images of Hollywood celebrities and icons. The picture shows Kardashian with a butterfly and flowers tattooed on her chest and sleeves on both arms that are reminiscent of her fiancé Barker’s ink.

The images on her arms include praying hands, a spider, a snake, roses, a sparrow, flames, and more traditional tattoo artwork, and TBH, she looks totally punk rock, a vibe she’s been giving off more and more since she started dating Barker.

“This was a fun one working on top of this dope photo of @travisbarker @kourtneykardash by @kulikulikulik," the artist, Randall, wrote in an Instagram post, sharing the picture.

Although the tattoos aren’t real, Kardashian could pull it off if she wanted to get some permanent ink. It ~probably~ won’t happen, but those who ship the couple would love to see a Kravis tattoo happen soon.

The post comes on the heels of Barker’s recent response to a hater on Instagram. On Dec. 3, Barker replied to a comment (which has since been deleted) that said, “The tattoos really look ridiculous, Travis. When you get older, you are going to regret it.” Of course, being the punk rocker he is, Travis’s response was perfect. “When I'm older, I'm probably gonna hang out with other badass, tattooed dudes and generally look awesome," he wrote. “What are you gonna do when you just look like every other old person?”

ICYMI, Kardashian has been sharing some fun holiday updates throughout December 2021, including a pic of her and her friend Veronique Barnes all dolled up in sparkly green dresses. The reality star also posed by pretty Christmas trees in a Dec. 22 post, showing off her company Poosh’s holiday decorations.

She and Barker also had a little getaway to Montecito, California, and by the looks of it, the beachside hotel trip was pretty romantic. Kardashian shared some snapshots of their short vacay on Instagram on Dec. 29, with a video of a beach sunset and pics of their hotel balcony.

Jeff Bottari/UFC/Getty Images

The lovebirds also collaborated on a festive cover of “Jingle Bells” with Kris Jenner, which included Jenner’s singing, Barker’s drumming, and Kardashian ringing the bells. “A little fun in the studio with the iconic legendary queen @KrisJenner. Me on the jingle bells and @TravisBarker on the drums, of course,” Kardashian wrote on Instagram at the time.

With 2022 almost here, maybe Kardashian will make some new ink one of her New Year’s resolutions. Cheers to a future Kravis tattoo!