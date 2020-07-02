Kylie Jenner's look of the day is always a surprise to fans, because she's constantly flaunting a new style on Instagram. From changing her hair color and showing off a new gorgeous outfit, to applying her makeup different than usual, fans never know what to expect when it comes to Jenner's ever-changing appearance. However, one thing they can count on to always remain the same is Jenner's tattoos. Through the years, the makeup mogul has gotten a few tats and they each have its own special meaning behind it. Kylie Jenner's new arm tattoo is inspired by Stormi, and what it represents will warm your heart.

On July 1, Jenner posted a video on her Instagram Story with her makeup artist Ariel Tejada, revealing a few changes to her appearance. First, the star had, once again, changed her hair. Before quarantining with Stormi in March, Jenner showed off a light brunette look with subtle blonde highlights. Now, she was flaunting a new honey brunette color. The change was exciting, but it was her micro tattoo that was the most surprising to fans.

While Jenner was holding her phone to record the video, you could see a small piece of writing on her arm. It was hard to make out at first, but after taking a screenshot, you could see it read "4:43." This is special because, according to TMZ, Jenner gave birth to her daughter at that exact time on Feb. 1, 2018.

INSTAGRAM

At the time, fans speculated Jenner was pregnant, but they didn't receive confirmation until Feb. 4 when the star shared a YouTube video called "To Our Daughter." The 11-minute video showed so many sweet moments Jenner and her baby daddy, Travis Scott, shared throughout her pregnancy, like seeing Stormi's ultrasound in the doctor's office and giving each other baby gifts for Christmas. The video also showed the pair with Jenner's family at the hospital as they welcomed Stormi into the world.

Watch Jenner's video below.

Family clearly means a lot to Jenner, and that's why she has so many tattoos dedicated to those closest to her. Apart from her "4:43" tattoo, Jenner also has ink dedicated to her grandparents. In February 2016, Jenner revealed she got her grandmother's name Mary Jo inked in her grandfather's handwriting.

Jenner's tattoo collection is impressive and fans are excited to see it grow.